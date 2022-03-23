La Crosse County Board candidate Q&A: Padesky vs. Hampson for District 7

All 30 seats on the La Crosse County Board are up for reelection on Tuesday, April 5. The Tribune asked candidates a series of questions about their platforms.

The Q&As will be published daily in order of responses, not in numerical order of districts.

The candidates for District 7 previously answered a set of questions during the February primary and were given a new set of questions for this series.

Responses for candidates running for District 7 are below.

Gary Padesky (i)

Age: 65

Education: La Crosse Central High School

Occupation: Self-employed for 18 years, city of La Crosse for 22-and-a-half years

Political experience: Six years on La Crosse Common Council and two years on the La Crosse County Board

The county is continuing to evaluate creating a police oversight committee. Do you think the county is in need of such a committee and could benefit from it? Why or why not?

First I would like to say, I have family and friends (past and present) who are in law enforcement. But I do believe we need the committee so we can open up the lines of communication for people who need a safe place to report problems they have experienced. Also with law enforcement on the committee we can get a better understanding of both sides of the experience. The best thing that will come out of this committee will be much needed conversation and communication which is always a good thing. I feel everyone involved should give this committee a chance to help improve the relationship between the public and the police.

Both candidates running for District 7 have experience on the board. What about serving on the county board keeps you coming back, and what unfinished business do you think there is for you as a county supervisor?

As far as what unfinished business, I would like to continue to keep the movement going on better collaboration between city and county to save all taxpayers money. I think we can do a better job of helping expand our La Crosse MTU to branch out to serve more people in need of this service. I would like to see the county involved on a possible new museum, we still have floodplain issues, PFAS issues to name a few. I really want to serve another term to continue to help people achieve a better way of life, which includes a nice place to live, opportunities in career training, taking care of our aging population. La Crosse County is a beautiful, giving community of which I am proud of. I have always worked in some type of customer service related jobs. I understand the importance of helping, communicating and working with people on different problems. I love feeling that I am helping with that. Thank you for considering me to serve you two more years.

Sharon Hampson

Age: 70

Education: BA in Elementary and Special Education and Masters in Counseling and Psychology

Occupation: Retired after 25 years in public schools, YWCA, Couleecap

Political experience: 18 years on County Board, 2002-2020

The county is continuing to evaluate creating a police oversight committee. Do you think the county is in need of such a committee and could benefit from it? Why or why not?

I spent several years on the Criminal Justice Management Council, researching and instituting programs that focused on treatment rather than punishment. The rate of recidivism indicated that the current system of imprisonment was not effective.

The Council was made up of representatives from every area of the justice system, including law enforcement, judges, county staff, county board members, Justice Sanctions, Probation and Parole, the District Attorney, Public Defenders, and the public. We researched evidence-based practices before starting a program. Results included treatment courts, such as Drug Court, OWI Court, and Veterans’ Court, each of which used community programs and county staff to help find a better solution than imprisonment. We also created Ophelia’s House for non-violent female offenders, added more mental health services in the jail, and a variety of Justice Sanctions that focused on treatment. All of these created better results than jail, returning many people to society as productive citizens.

With the pandemic, incidents of police brutality came to light and received international coverage. While none of these incidents had occured in La Crosse County, it was felt that an oversight board would help establish standards and practices that would prevent them from happening here. This was not meant to cripple law enforcement, but rather to help them continue to provide effective, fair treatment.

Both candidates running for District 7 have experience on the board. What about serving on the county board keeps you coming back, and what unfinished business do you think there is for you as a county supervisor?

During my 18 years on the board, I became involved with many aspects of local government, including Health and Human Services, aging and nursing homes, building projects, economic development, sustainability, diversity, public health preparedness, libraries, and even zoning and highways. I was especially passionate about health and human services. I served on, and was chair of the Health and Human Services Board for several years. I also went beyond county borders and was elected to and served on a state and national board of health, rising to president of each. I worked on clean air, clean water, child protective services, juvenile justice, and veterans services.

I feel as if I left much work unfinished. I have more energy to put towards forward-thinking programs. I showed leadership by chairing multiple committees and being elected by the board as First Vice Chair for six years. I led public hearings on controversial topics, in which I was yelled and sworn at, and threatened. I believe local government requires action, not just attending three mandatory meetings a month. I am an activist, not an observer.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.