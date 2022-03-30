La Crosse County Board candidate Q&A: Valiquette vs. Keil for District 28

All 30 seats on the La Crosse County Board are up for reelection on Tuesday, April 5. The Tribune asked candidates a series of questions about their platforms.

The Q&As are published daily in order of responses, not in numerical order of districts.

Responses for candidates running for District 28 are below.

Guy Valiquette

Valiquette did not respond to the Tribune’s questionnaire.

Karen Keil (i)

Age: 49

Education: Bachelor and Master’s Degrees from UW-La Crosse and Viterbo University

Occupation: Instrumental Music Teacher at Onalaska Middle School (23 years)

Political experience: I am currently serving my second term on the La Crosse County Board (2018-present). I am a second generation local politician as both of my parents served on the Town of Medary and La Crosse County Boards.

Why do you want to serve on the La Crosse County Board and what is something you’d want to accomplish if elected?

I grew up in a very politically active home so I understand the great impact that can be made at the local level. It is my passion and civic duty to give back to the county I love and have called home my entire life.

It is my hope to continue the good work of the La Crosse County Board. I want to make sure we have good roads and infrastructure, clean drinking water and maintain sound environmental and farm practices. Continuing to be responsible with finances will ensure that we keep property taxes low for residents. This helps create a county that attracts commerce, tourism and population growth.

La Crosse County has received nearly $22 million in funding from the American Rescue Plan Act. The current board has already divided the funds into categories, but what do you think is the most important project this unprecedented funding should be spent on?

More than anything, I want ARPA funds to reach as many people as possible county-wide. I also want to see the money used for things that have long-term effects. For that reason, infrastructure is at the top of my priority voting as we decide how to spend the money.

Using the money for better roads and bridges, sewer and storm drainage, clean drinking water and better broadband for rural areas of the county are just a few of the ways the money can impact citizens on a daily basis. Being proactive rather than reactive will set the county on the right course to achieve our goal of being carbon neutral by the year 2050.

What ideas do you have on improving the collaboration and regionalization between the county and municipalities?

In order for collaboration to occur, we must first encourage respectful dialogue between invested parties, which include residents, townships, and the county. As a county board supervisor, it is my responsibility to attend meetings and know what is happening in the townships of my district. I also think it is important for everyone to understand what role each stakeholder plays to ensure that both “hands” (municipal and county) achieve the best possible solution for all.

