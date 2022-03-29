La Crosse County Board candidate Q&A: Viner vs. Turner for District 22

All 30 seats on the La Crosse County Board are up for reelection on Tuesday, April 5. The Tribune asked candidates a series of questions about their platforms.

The Q&As will be published daily in order of responses, not in numerical order of districts.

Responses for candidates running for District 22 are below.

Pam Viner (i)

Age: Not given

Education: B.S. Speech and English Education UW-L, M.A. Film & Television Production Bowling Green State University, Bowling Green, Ohio

Occupation: Retired, State of Wisconsin, DOA, Bureau of Procurement Section Chief—Purchasing and Contract Management; Ho-Chunk Nation—Chief Business Officer (Non-Gaming Enterprises), Planning, and Economic Development; Winona Knitting Mills/The Company Store, Manufacturing Management/Production Control/Quality Assurance

Political experience: La Crosse County Board Supervisor District 22, January 2021-Present

Why do you want to serve on the La Crosse County Board and what is something you’d want to accomplish if elected?

I want to continue to be a part of helping to guide the future of La Crosse County to benefit all county residents. There are so many things that we need to keep working on and to finish:

Keeping County property taxes low

Ensuring a responsible and responsive government through more citizen involvement

Protecting the health and safety of County residents

Advocating for equal representation and opportunities for the growing North County (including Holmen)

Finishing the County Comprehensive Plan

Continuing to work with the Holmen Village Board to promote the growth and advancement of Holmen and the North County area.

La Crosse County has received nearly $22 million in funding from the American Rescue Plan Act. The current board has already divided the funds into categories, but what do you think is the most important project this unprecedented funding should be spent on?

Children are our top priority and the County has identified three (3) ARPA project areas to provide assistance for children and their families.

Childcare — $3.3 million: Provide help to families to access quality affordable childcare in their own neighborhood.

Bridge Housing for Homeless Families — $3 million: Provide immediate housing to homeless students and their families.

Skilled Trades Training — $2.425 million: In collaboration with local partners, expand training options for youth interested in skilled building trades.

These projects are critical to protect the health, safety, and development of our young people. All three of these programs are projected to benefit only those children and their families in the city of La Crosse and the La Crosse School District. These projects must be modified to include all impacted children and students in the county.

What ideas do you have on improving the collaboration and regionalization between the county and municipalities?

I think this will be difficult to accomplish. We need to develop a level of trust between the county and the local governments. All governmental jurisdictions have an equal right to be heard, to be represented on Standing Committees and the Executive Committee, and to be afforded equal opportunities and access to county programs. I want to work with the governmental jurisdictions in the northern part of the county to grow that trust, to continue to develop programs and collaborations that benefit our residents, and to demonstrate that we can work together as long as there is mutual respect for and understanding of our differences. We can set the example.

Sandy Turner

Age: Not given

Education: Associate degrees in Financial Management and Finance. Bachelor degree in Accounting.

Occupation: I currently work in administration, but most of my life I have worked in Accounting and Finance.

Political experience: I have no political experience, so to speak. However, I do have 31 years of public service, including 24 years in the U.S. Air Force.

Why do you want to serve on the La Crosse County Board and what is something you’d want to accomplish if elected?

I have been in public service for 31 years, this is just another way that I can give back to the community by representing District 22 constituents well.

Keep our communities safe. Ensure our police officers are fully funded to provide everything they need to keep not only the citizens safe but also themselves safe.

We need to restore fiscal responsibility to our county government. La Crosse County has one of the highest debt rates per capita in the state. Year after year we continue to borrow money for our roads. We as a county can’t sustain borrowing money for the roads. Our debt leads to higher property tax mill rates and places an unfair burden on the taxpayers. We have to balance the budget. In speaking with many constituents in District 22, the number one priority seems to be “fix the roads.” I intend to give this my best shot while also fighting for debt reduction.

La Crosse County has received nearly $22 million in funding from the American Rescue Plan Act. The current board has already divided the funds into categories, but what do you think is the most important project this unprecedented funding should be spent on?

We could certainly use every penny of this $22 million to fix the roads. This would also be a way to help eliminate some of our debt. I have heard the constituents in District 22 loud and clear. FIX THE ROADS.

What ideas do you have on improving the collaboration and regionalization between the county and municipalities?

Everyone that desires to, should have an equal chance to represent their municipality on different committees that take input from the community. Currently we have one municipality having the most representation on these committees, let’s spread that around a little bit more.

