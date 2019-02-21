A homelessness prevention program will get an infusion of $175,000 from La Crosse County, with that money providing direct payments to county residents to help them stay in their homes.
The La Crosse County Board voted unanimously at its monthly meeting to release the money out of a $500,000 county fund earmarked for the prevention program in the 2018 budget. The board previously approved the release of $50,000 for the program.
The release of the first $50,000 came after considerable debate with some dissenting votes, so the unanimous approval without discussion this time was an indication that board members have gotten the message that the prevention money is being effectively, according to board member Kim Cable, who chairs the program’s steering committee and has been very involved in the Collaborative to End Homelessness.
“I think it means we’ve been doing a good job educating the county board about the need and how funds have been utilized so far, so I think all that preparation work that we’ve done with the collaborative to bring that information to the county board went a long way,” Cable said after Thursday’s meeting. “I think it means we’re using our funds very effectively. … It keeps families intact, it keeps kids in school. It’s good all around.”
The money goes to the La Crosse Collaborative to End Homelessness, on the condition that the funding is matched.
The prevention money is targeted at households that are at or below 80 percent of county’s median income level who are in danger of becoming homeless within two weeks. Potential recipients go through an assessment process at one of three portals: the Salvation Army, Catholic Charities and the La Crosse Family Collaborative.
Since starting in October, the prevention program has served 43 households made up of 105 individuals, 49 of them children.
The idea of the prevention program is to invest some money up front that will enable the agencies providing emergency shelter to shift money away from reacting to crises to preventing problems, which will save the community money spent on other homelessness related costs on top of providing shelter.
“It’s really worth it, not only in dollars and cents, but to the families. If we can prevent a homeless episode, that’s better for kids and families and also more cost effective because once somebody enters the shelter system that can cost upwards of $20,000 to $30,000 depending on how long they’re there,” Cable said. “We’re forging ahead in a new direction. Will it happen within three years? We hope so.”
