La Crosse County voters will get a chance on the April 2 ballot to ask the Wisconsin Legislature to take politics out of the way legislative and congressional district boundaries.
The vote on it at Thursday evening’s La Crosse County Board meeting was a slam dunk. The board put the advisory referendum on the ballot unanimously with no discussion.
The aim of the referendum, requested by the county chapter of the League of Women Voters, is to gauge support among La Crosse County voters for creating a nonpartisan method of redistricting. The referendum asks for a yes or no answer to this question: “Should the Wisconsin Legislature create a nonpartisan procedure for the preparation of legislative and congressional district plans and maps?”
Vernon County voters also will have a redistricting referendum on the spring ballot.
The county board previously approved a resolution opposing the partisan redrawing of political district boundaries and calling for “the creation of a nonpartisan procedure for the preparation of legislative and congressional redistricting plans.” Well over half the state’s 72 counties have passed similar resolutions.
Wisconsin, like the vast majority of states, gives the state Legislature the power to redraw congressional and legislative boundaries every 10 years after each U.S. Census is taken.
When Wisconsin’s Republican-controlled Legislature did the redistricting in 2011, according to a lawsuit ruling by a panel of three federal judges in November 2016, the resulting plan was unconstitutional, an example of partisan gerrymandering by the GOP to create districts in which Republican candidates would have strong advantages.
The U.S. Supreme Court sent the legal challenge back to the lower court to give the plaintiffs a chance to prove they had standing. Republicans have sought to have the case delayed until the U.S. Supreme Court rules on cases of gerrymandering in two other states, as those rulings could have an impact on the Wisconsin case.
Some Democrats have asserted that the delay is an attempt to put off resolution of the gerrymandering case until it is too late to redraw maps before the 2020 election, preserving the GOP’s built-in advantage.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.