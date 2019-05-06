La Crosse County Board members weren’t thrilled Monday with how the process of funding the $42 million La Crosse Center renovation and expansion played out; however, they were willing to discuss contributing, provided it’s proven to be a wise investment.
The board discussed La Crosse Mayor Tim Kabat’s request that the county contribute $2 million over 20 years, or $100,000 per year, at its planning meeting. According to the proposal laid out by Kabat, the $100,000 would go toward debt service payments taken on the $35 million in borrowing the city approved in 2016 for the project.
The board directed staff members to gather more information and plans to discuss a resolution at its June meetings, which would declare the county’s intent to contribute funds from its 2020 budget.
Board member Monica Kruse said she was a huge proponent of regional collaboration but added that the planning process for the La Crosse Center should have included more input from the county.
“It was one entity making decisions, and then asking other entities to contribute to that decision, so that’s really regrettable and I think we really got off on the wrong foot,” Kruse said.
However, she encouraged her fellow county board members to look at the potential contribution to the La Crosse Center project as an investment.
“As an investment, we should be looking at what’s in it for us, so down the line, what are we going to be gaining by increased size of the center, increased income, increased sales tax, and I think our investment should be commensurate with that,” Kruse said.
County board member Steve Doyle said he would be comfortable with allocating sales tax generated as a result of the increase in area spending and economic impact of the La Crosse Center
“If the city of La Crosse does all the work to expand the La Crosse Center and it brings in another $60,000 a year, we had nothing to do with that … We’re not asking our taxpayers outside the city of La Crosse to sacrifice anything,” Doyle said.
It would be similar to when the county contributed funding for the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse Veterans Memorial Stadium.
“Tweak it, finesse it to make sure we’ve got the right numbers, but that’d be the angle I would look at,” Doyle said.
Patrick Barlow, who represents Holmen both as a county board member and the newly elected village president, was skeptical that conferences in La Crosse would lead to an increase in spending in Holmen.
“I struggle with the logic of a major conference in the city of La Crosse happening and the people are running up to Holmen for the hotdogs at the Mob Stop and Features,” Barlow said. “That’s a gut feeling, but I’m a data person.”
He asked the county staff to bring some more information and numbers and how the expansion would benefit Holmen, West Salem and other municipalities, as well as how Kabat’s proposal would affect the La Crosse Area Convention and Visitors Bureau.
County administrator Steve O’Malley laid out a series of questions he had about the project, including whether the projected property tax impact would affect other city capital investment priorities and what the net impact on the county budget would be.
“We have many underfunded mandates, so this will be a difficult issue for you to wrestle with, as important as the La Crosse Center is,” O’Malley told the board. “We haven’t had any role in any of the decisions as far as about postponing maintenance, about what level of expansion, about how you fund that.”
The county board also discussed options for having county representation on the La Crosse Center Board and more say in how the facility is run in return for its investment.
County board chairwoman Tara Johnson asked her fellow board members if there could be ways to leverage $178,000 in tax increment district dollars to encourage other investment in the center.
“There’s been a little bit of snark. There’s been an appropriate amount of pushback on process or lack of process, but I’m also hearing in general that we want more information, we are interested in being data-driven in making this decision and that requires some more work on the part of staff,” Johnson said.
The La Crosse Common Council will also discuss its financing plan in June after referring a resolution to raise the hotel room tax and another that lays out how the debt service payments will be made.
