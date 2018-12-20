The La Crosse County Board gave retiring Sheriff Steve Helgeson a parting salute at its meeting Thursday night, and they brought on board a new member, Tom Jacobs. And it turned out that Helgeson and Jacobs had crossed paths at a milestone once before.
Helgeson, who was first elected sheriff in 2006, started working for the sheriff’s department in 1983, starting as a part-time patrol deputy. For a couple years early on, though, he worked for the Campbell Police Department.
At Thursday’s meeting, Helgeson recalled his first arrest, which came when he was a Campbell officer. He took a drunk woman into custody, he said, but he didn’t get the cuffs tight enough. After she was put in the back seat of the squad car, she escaped from the cuffs and started trying to kick out the window.
That’s when Jacobs came along.
Jacobs was a La Crosse police officer and, Helgeson recalled, he kindly offered to help Helgeson get the woman under control.
A La Crosse Central High School graduate who earned a bachelor of business administration degree at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, Helgeson recalled that when he first went to work for the sheriff’s department, he had to supply his own pistol and was assigned to patrol Goose Island.
He didn’t get a squad car, though.
There was a pickup truck that was used to collect garbage at Goose Island. When he was on duty, he stuck magnetic sheriff’s department placards on the truck doors to transform the truck into a squad car.
Helgeson worked his way up through the ranks of the sheriff’s department and received kudos for his three terms as sheriff from County Board Chair Tara Johnson and state Rep. Steve Doyle, D-Onalaska, who preceded Johnson as county board chair, getting praise particularly for his innovations and advances in management of the jail.
“We’ve had ups and downs in terms of sheriffs,” said Doyle, who presented Helgeson with a legislative citation on behalf of the area’s state lawmakers. “Steve fits in that category where the sheriff was a joy to work with.”
Helgeson turns over the sheriff’s department next to his chief deputy, Jeff Wolf, and Helgeson expressed appreciation for a “very good career.”
“It’s really been a privilege and an honor,” he said. “None of this can happen without everybody working together. … We really have good, compassionate people working at the sheriff’s office.”
Jacobs also had a long career in law enforcement, working for the La Crosse Police Department for 36 years before retiring as assistant chief in 2011. He was chosen from a field of six applicants to fill out the term of Tina Wehrs in the 27th District.
A West Salem High School graduate, Jacobs has served more than eight years on the Greenfield Town Board and, Doyle noted, has taken more foster children into his home than Doyle can count.
Other business
The board unanimously approved the sale of 5.2 acres of land it owns on the north side of Hwy. 16 across from Swarthout Park to the town of Hamilton as a site for a new town hall. The town will pay the county $65,000 for the property.
The board also unanimously approved conditional-use permits for five towers in rural parts of the county requested by a company called Cloud 1, three of the towers in Farmington and one each in Hamilton and Shelby. The towers will be used to mount equipment that will provide broadband internet service, cell phone service and expand the FIRSTNET first responders network.
