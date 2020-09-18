La Crosse County breaks daily record with 254 new COVID-19 cases, state surpasses daily record with 2,533 new confirmed positives

Both La Crosse County and the state of Wisconsin reported single-day records in positive coronavirus cases Friday, with 254 and 2,533 new cases, respectively.
According to the latest data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, La Crosse County has reached 2,375 lab-confirmed positives, with Friday's cases nearly double the previous single day record of 129, which occurred last weekend.
Of the 254 new cases, 118 were attributed to those age 20 to 29, and 103 to those in the 10-to-19 age bracket.
Local deaths due to the coronavirus remain at two.
At the state level, there is now a running total of 97,279 cases, with Friday's 2,533 cases surpassing the previous single-day high by nearly 500. On Thursday, 2,034 positives were recorded.
In Wisconsin, hospitalizations due to COVID-19 increased by 47 on Friday for a total of 6,569 ever hospitalized. An additional seven Wisconsinites died from COVID-19, bringing fatalities to 1,238. Negative tests for the state now total 1,315,258.
College COVID-19 Dashboard updates
UW-La Crosse administered 71 PCR tests yesterday, with 46, or 64.79%, resulting positive. On Wednesday, of the 36 PCR tests given 21, or 58.33%, were positive.
As of Thursday, 77 of UW-L's 145 isolation spaces were in use.
At Viterbo University, there are 62 active confirmed COVID-19 cases among students as of Friday, with 53% of dedicated isolation spaces in use.
Western, which updates its dashboard weekly, had seven active student cases as of Sept. 16.
Free COVID-19 testing Monday
A free COVID-19 drive-thru testing event will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday at the Health and Human Services building parking lot, 300 Fourth St. N.
Those age 5 or older experiencing any of the following symptoms are eligible for testing: fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, chills or repeated shaking, muscle pain, headache, sore throat or new loss of taste or smell.
Advance registration for testing is available at https://register.covidconnect.wi.gov.
The La Crosse County Health Department reminds residents to wear fabric face masks when in public, practice physical distancing and to stay home when possible.
Those with any potential symptoms of COVID-19, including fever, chills, runny nose, congestion, muscle or body aches, cough, tiredness, headache, new loss of taste or smell, nausea, vomiting or diarrhea, are asked to stay home and contact their provider for testing.
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.
