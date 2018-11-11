When Steve O’Malley put together his first budget for La Crosse County in 2003, he was the youngest county administrator in Wisconsin. As he completes his 16th La Crosse County budget and 34th annual budget in his career, he figures he’s the oldest.
With all the practice he’s had, you might think it’s a piece of cake by now. But it isn’t.
“They never get any easier,” O’Malley said.
So far, the proposed 2019 budget, which is some 500 pages long, has sailed through the process largely unchanged. It’s gone through each county committee twice, and no amendments have been proposed, and now it has one more step: Monday’s public hearing and final approval by the full La Crosse County Board.
“I’m very proud of the budget and the budget work that has been done by the departments,” O’Malley said. “I think it’s good news for taxpayers as well as elected board members. … Most taxpayers will see very little change in their county tax bill.”
Overall, the tax levy, which is kept in check by state-imposed levy limits, is going up just under 1.8 percent. The proposed budget sets the operating levy at almost $26.7 million and the county library levy at just under $2.1 million. For the operating levy, the county only gets an increase of about $119,000 for 2019.
O’Malley noted that the tax levy increase would be closer to 2.8 percent instead of 1.8 percent if not for $358,000 from a new categorical aid the state instituted for this budget year. In the last legislative session, the state exempted businesses from having to pay personal property tax on items such as computers, and the new aid is meant to make up for that.
It worked out OK for the county, O’Malley said, but removing the personal property tax businesses pay could make life tougher for municipalities that have tax-increment financing districts.
The debt service portion of the levy, which is not subject to state limits, rises 7 percent, from $5.8 million to $6.2 million, largely because of new bonds issued to pay for major downtown campus and Lakeview Health Center projects.
La Crosse County’s per capita tax levy this year is $289, sixth-lowest in the state and $199 less than the Wisconsin average of $488 per person. If La Crosse County had that average levy, it would have an additional $23.6 million per year.
“We get by with less tax levy support because of the way we maximize other funding sources,” O’Malley explained.
The total gross county spending for 2019 is budgeted at almost $156.5 million, a decrease of just under 3.6 percent compared with 2018. The $156 million in spending compared with the $26.7 million operating levy is indicative of just how much of the county’s budget is paid for with state and federal allocations and grants.
With growth in property value from new construction at 1.73 percent, the increase in the tax levy does not translate to an increase in the tax rate.
The county’s portion of the tax bill for 2019 amounts to $3.68 per $1,000 in equalized property value, down 1.9 percent from last year’s $3.68 tax rate, which was a decrease from the $3.89 rate that had been in place for three years.
For the fourth year in a row, the number of county full-time equivalent employees dropped. For 2019, it’s projected to be 1,098, down from 1,136 in 2018 and 1,194 in 2015.
Most of the decrease in the number employees came from Hillview Health Center, which is cutting about 30 FTEs in response to decrease in the number of patients. The patient census had been steady at 190 for years, but it’s now down to about 140.
The cuts in staffing at Hillview amount to a savings of almost $1.8 million, but that won’t be any help in reducing the tax levy. Hillview and Lakeview Health Centers are both self-supporting institutions, with no tax levy used to run them.
Hillview represents one of the big challenges for the county in the coming year. County officials will need to figure out what’s behind the drop in census as well as look at what investments might be needed for renovations at Hillview.
The total number of county employees are down, but the county is going all out to try to hang on to the ones it has and attract good candidates when there are openings. The budget includes an across-the-board pay hike for staff of 1.75 percent for 2019, which is about in the middle of the range for public sector employees in the region and a bit below private sector workers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.