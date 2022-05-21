 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

La Crosse County building permits for Sunday, May 22

  • 0

La Crosse County building permits for Sunday, May 22:

Heidi Neubauer and Laramie McCurg, W7811 Broadmoor Park Drive, Holmen, detached accessory building, $7,000

Mike and Florence Aliesch, W2720 State Road 33, detached deck, $3,000

Anthony Dobson, W4018 Gills Coulee Road, West Salem, detached accessory building, $1,100

Aaron and Amanda Ziegler, W8078 Cty. Road Z, Onalaska, above ground swimming pool and detached accessory building, $26,000

Brandyn Domnie, W7095 Evergreen Way, Onalaska, detached deck, $1,000

Nordahl and Patricia Haugen Trust, W7135 Cty. Road OT, Holmen, residential addition, $150,000

Susan Hellerude Borchardt, W6852 Heram Road, Holmen, detached solar panel, $23,760

Daniel and Jennifer Waters, W8237 Cty. Road ZB, Onalaska, detached accessory building, $5,000

People are also reading…

Adam and Sydnie Harder, N5803 Rivendell Court, Onalaska, new single family home, attached garage and covered porch, $426,000

Mary Jo Werner, 1005 Hanson Road, detached accessory garage, $100,000

David Noffke Revocable Trust, W7551 Castle Heights Drive, Holmen, detached accessory building, $200,000

Daniel Templeton and Amber Strong, N7321 Hidden Prairie Drive, Holmen, new single family home and attached garage, $420,000

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Twitter to label misinformation surrounding armed conflict and crisis

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News