La Crosse County building permits for Sunday, May 22:
Heidi Neubauer and Laramie McCurg, W7811 Broadmoor Park Drive, Holmen, detached accessory building, $7,000
Mike and Florence Aliesch, W2720 State Road 33, detached deck, $3,000
Anthony Dobson, W4018 Gills Coulee Road, West Salem, detached accessory building, $1,100
Aaron and Amanda Ziegler, W8078 Cty. Road Z, Onalaska, above ground swimming pool and detached accessory building, $26,000
Brandyn Domnie, W7095 Evergreen Way, Onalaska, detached deck, $1,000
Nordahl and Patricia Haugen Trust, W7135 Cty. Road OT, Holmen, residential addition, $150,000
Susan Hellerude Borchardt, W6852 Heram Road, Holmen, detached solar panel, $23,760
Daniel and Jennifer Waters, W8237 Cty. Road ZB, Onalaska, detached accessory building, $5,000
Adam and Sydnie Harder, N5803 Rivendell Court, Onalaska, new single family home, attached garage and covered porch, $426,000
Mary Jo Werner, 1005 Hanson Road, detached accessory garage, $100,000
David Noffke Revocable Trust, W7551 Castle Heights Drive, Holmen, detached accessory building, $200,000
Daniel Templeton and Amber Strong, N7321 Hidden Prairie Drive, Holmen, new single family home and attached garage, $420,000