Two La Crosse County businessmen consider their religious faith so important that they say they weave it into the fabrics of their personal and professional lives.
“I think it’s important to connect faith with every moment of every day,” said Mark Bertrang, owner of Bertrang Financial Corp. in Onalaska.
Cliff LeCleir, CEO of Central States Warehouse and owner of Hampton Inn in La Crosse, echoed the sentiment, saying he likes to set priorities for the day, starting with a prayer such as, “Lord, I’ve got another day. Help me do good with it.”
Bertrang and LeCleir made the comments to an audience of about 75 people at the monthly Community Conversations program Wednesday at English Lutheran Church in La Crosse.
Bertrang said he rises at 5 a.m. daily, reads the paper and then has a devotional time, sometimes watching an inspirational video on his cellphone or listening to a spiritual podcast.
“I center myself before the day begins,” he said.
Stoking the furnace with wood is another part of the ritual for LeCleir, who remarked, “Can you believe we still heat with wood? My wife thinks it’s because I like to cut wood; I just like to use my machines.”
Then it is devotional time, which often includes Bible readings for him and Sandy, his wife of 50 years and with whom he has three children and a passel of grandchildren.
“Did you read the back of the book (the Bible)? We win,” he said.
“Then we pray,” he said, asking God to bless scores of people, including family members and friends, especially those with particular challenges, as well as members of their church, Olivet Lutheran in La Crosse, which lists prayer requests in its newsletter.
Everybody needs to understand that “life is short; eternity is long,” he said, eschewing the selfishness of some lifestyles and recommending a life that leads to eternal rewards.
LeCleir approaches appointments with a view toward the possibility that they might have business or spiritual results — sometimes both.
Citing the importance of the word “therefore” in the Bible, he said with a smile, “I’m asking God what I am there for. Sometimes, there is a special purpose, and you’d be surprised how often it leads to a spiritual discussion.”
Anyone driving past Bertrang’s business at 8:30 a.m. at 1401 Main St. in Onalaska, where the sign touts the benefits of a “Financialoscopy,” might see him sitting in his car, where he might be listening to a spiritual message or just thinking about what the day might hold.
He invokes a prayer, such as “Today, I’m giving up my life,” asking God to help him serve others.
Bertrang carries the faith-filled philosophy into the office, where he said each day begins with a quiet time of reflection for him and his employees. Sometimes, they label days, such as Meditation Monday, Theological Thursday or Philosophical Friday, he said.
Likening his occupation as a financial adviser to that of an unlicensed psychologist, Bertrang guesstimated that he spends 80 percent times talking to people about issues. Some are happy, others are painful and many involve the next step in life.
“I try to get people to see what I see about their life instead of what they see,” he said. “What I see are opportunities.”
Similarly, LeCleir recalled that, “some years ago at Central States,” when he would meet people in his office, employees would ask, “What on earth takes you so long in there?”
LeCleir’s approach to life changed when he accepted Jesus Christ in 1973, he said.
“We are reflections of our faith — what we do is likely to reflect our faith,” he said. “In my case, I don’t always do it, but I want to reflect Christ.”
LeCleir doesn’t label companies’ philanthropic endeavors as “giving,” he said, adding, “The beneficial dollars we turn into Christian work … I call it returning. Because God made it, I don’t have the right to give it away, so I call it returning.”
Bertrang, who grew up in Le Sueur, Minn., had an early career in broadcasting and entered the financial services industry in the late 1980s when he and his family moved to the Coulee Region.
LeCleir grew up on a dairy farm near Chippewa Falls and graduated from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse in 1973 with a double major in business and geography and is starting his sixth business.
Both men are authors.
Bertrang’s tome, which he wrote two years ago, is “Investments Don’t Hug.”
The book features real-life stories of “husbands and wives, moms, dads and their families” that “share the pain, anxiety and joy experienced by loved ones while illuminating the tools that you can use to take charge of your own financial life for the certainty and security for those you love,” according to its intro.
The 76-year-old LeCleir, who also has completed 32 oil paintings, is working on his fourth book, the first having been titled “From The Outhouse To The Moon.” It covers the first 25 years of his life, from his humble beginnings on a farm where the house had no electricity or running water — and the only amenity was the two-holer near an out building.
Program moderator Vicki Markussen, an English Lutheran member who is executive director of the La Crosse Area Chamber of Commerce, asked for examples of ethical dilemmas the men might have encountered, and LeCleir had a doozy not too long ago.
After hail walloped a LeCleir property in Richland Center, Wis., last fall, it needed siding and a roof, and the deductible on the insurance was $10,000, he said.
The contractor offered to forego the deductible and charge only the amount that insurance covered, which LeCleir described as “pretty tempting. My heart beat a little on that deal — but it wasn’t right,” he said.
“I said I’ll pay the full $10,000 — if you send it to the Christian school in West Salem, so that’s what he did,” LeCleir said of his Solomon-like solution.
The Interfaith Leaders’ Coalition sponsors the Community Conversations, which are theological, nonpartisan and nonpolitical gatherings where speakers talk about local economic and social issues. They take place the third Wednesday of each month from January-April and September-November.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.