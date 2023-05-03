One resident of French Island hauled 50 wheelbarrows full of reeds, sticks and debris to his driveway. While his riverfront home didn’t sustain any damage from flooding, Tom Ready said he still plans to report the flooding event to 211.

Ready learned about 211 earlier Wednesday when he asked the town of Campbell to pick up the pile of debris. He said he wants to report to the county to help them receive aid.

As residents continue to pump basement water and clear their yards of river reeds, officials from the town of Campbell and La Crosse County are urging residents affected by flooding to report the flooding to Great Rivers 211.

Residents affected can report flooding and damages by calling 211 or reporting online at https://211wisconsin.communityos.org/damage-report. La Crosse County Emergency Management is the lead agency in compiling reports and documentation of damage.

Tracy Hameau, emergency management coordinator for the county, receives a daily report from 211. She said reporting numbers so far are “very low.”

“I can’t force people to call 211, but it gives me at the county level a bigger picture of where the damages are occurring and about what kind of damages are occurring,” Hameau said. “If they don’t call, then I don’t know.”

The extent of damage is still unknown. Several French Island residents said Wednesday they were unaware about the importance of reporting damage to 211. Some were waiting to hear back from their flood insurance companies before deciding whether to report to 211.

Hameau said residents can report to both their insurance agency and 211 because reporting to 211 is primarily for damage assessment numbers.

“(Residents) obviously should be calling their insurance companies as well, but those insurance companies don’t tell me if there is damage,” Hameau said.

Information collected by Hameau is then relayed to the state and federal government to coordinate resources, which is why it is paramount that residents report any and all damages to 211.

Steven Brethel was clearing his yard of river reeds Wednesday morning. Brethel, who’s lived in his waterfront home since 2004, said he had about 5 feet of water in his basement and garage during the crest.

Now, the water has receded to about 1½ feet. Brethel said he hasn’t reported to 211 yet because he is waiting for an estimate from his insurance company.

Another French Island resident, who asked not to be named, said moisture from flood water caused mold issues in their air ducts, damaged their furnace, water heaters and well pump. The household has been living without heat or hot water since the Mississippi River crested last week.

Residents should make sure to save receipts and document damage by taking pictures. This will be important if financial assistance becomes available.

Lee Donahue, supervisor for the town of Campbell, knows of nearly 100 homeowners likely affected by flooding.

“Residents should use the 211 hotline, even if the entire extent of damage has not yet been assessed,” Donahue said.