La Crosse County cases of COVID-19 up to 14

La Crosse County reported two more cases of COVID-19 Thursday, bringing the local total to 14.

Statewide, there have been 707 positive cases and 11,583 negative cases of the virus as of early afternoon March 26. There are currently eight deaths in Wisconsin attributed to COVID-19.

Of the new cases, the first is in a male in his mid-60s with mild to moderate symptoms. Specific information on the 14th individual was not available at the time of the La Crosse County Health Department's daily 2:30 p.m. press conference.

Of the 14 local infected individuals, two are recovered and the remainder have mild to moderate symptoms, according to Jen Rombalski, director of the La Crosse County Health Department.

During the press conference, Jacquie Cutts, nursing manager for the La Crosse County Health Department, gave a brief overview of the investigation process of COVID-19. After being notified of a positive case, the health department confirms the patient has been informed of the result by the person's health care provider before contacting them for an interview.