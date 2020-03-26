La Crosse County cases of COVID-19 up to 14

La Crosse County reported two more cases of COVID-19 Thursday, bringing the local total to 14.
Statewide, there have been 707 positive cases and 11,583 negative cases of the virus as of early afternoon March 26. There are currently eight deaths in Wisconsin attributed to COVID-19.
Of the new cases, the first is in a male in his mid-60s with mild to moderate symptoms. Specific information on the 14th individual was not available at the time of the La Crosse County Health Department's daily 2:30 p.m. press conference.
Of the 14 local infected individuals, two are recovered and the remainder have mild to moderate symptoms, according to Jen Rombalski, director of the La Crosse County Health Department.
During the press conference, Jacquie Cutts, nursing manager for the La Crosse County Health Department, gave a brief overview of the investigation process of COVID-19. After being notified of a positive case, the health department confirms the patient has been informed of the result by the person's health care provider before contacting them for an interview.
Up to two hours are spent talking about the patient's whereabouts and contacts both a few days prior to their symptoms developing and before they were tested. Patients and their household members are instructed to stay in isolation in the home for the next 14 days.
Those who were in direct contact with the infected individual are then alerted by the Health Department and asked to quarantine themselves.
"We very aggressively and very quickly notify those (potentially at) risk," Cutts said.
Rombalski reiterated the need for social distancing, proper hygiene and sanitation and staying home whenever possible to help prevent further cases and curb community spread of COVID-19.
The Safer at Home order, she adds, does not eliminate all risk of contracting the virus, and precautions should be taken when making trips to the grocery store or gas station, both of which are exempt locations.
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.
