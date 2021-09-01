La Crosse County Circuit Court felonies

A felony criminal complaint has been filed against the following person:
Tanner Michael Olson, 27, La Crosse, is accused of felony theft. According to the criminal complaint, police were dispatched July 13 to Great River Landing in Onalaska, where Olson is accused of stealing a bicycle valued at more than $2,500. Olson was arrested in Vernon County the following day and released on a signature bond. He has an initial court appearance set for Sept. 9.
Steve Rundio
Tomah Journal editor
Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.
