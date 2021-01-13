La Crosse County Circuit Court felonies

The following people have been charged with felonies in La Crosse County Circuit Court:

Jared L. Cooper, 26, La Crosse, is charged with possession of methamphetamine and bail jumping. According to the criminal complaint, Cooper was found with 0.7 grams of methamphetamine after police responded to a Jan. 10 domestic complaint at a Rose Street residence in La Crosse. He is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on a $1,500 cash bond.

Pedro M. McKee Sr., 50, La Crosse, is charged with possession of methamphetamine and bail jumping. According to the criminal complaint, McKee was found with a sandwich baggie containing methamphetamine during a Jan. 10 traffic stop in La Crosse. He was released on a $1,000 signature bond.

Felony criminal complaints have been filed against the following people in La Crosse County Circuit Court:

Matthew Scott Kennedy, 37, Tomah, is accused of two counts of uttering a forgery. According to the criminal complaint, Kennedy cashed fraudulent checks for $800 and $300 at separate locations Sept. 24 and Oct. 15. He has an initial court appearance set for March 11.