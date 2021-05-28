La Crosse County Circuit Court felonies

The following people have been charged with with felonies in La Crosse County Circuit Court:

Larrysha C. McShan, 34, La Crosse, has been charged with burglary to a dwelling and possession of methamphetamine. According to separate criminal complaints, McShan was found with 5.7 grams of methamphetamine after police responded to an Oct. 20, 2020, trespassing call in La Crosse. In the other complaint, she is accused of entering a La Crosse residence March 19 and stealing a checkbook and a laptop computer valued at $170. She is free on a $2,500 signature bond.

Ray Marks Welcome, 57, La Crosse, has been charged with possession of methamphetamine. According to the criminal complaint, police found Welcome with a crystallized unit of methamphetamine after arresting him on an outstanding warrant. He is free after posting a $500 cash bond.

Bailey J. Hedum, 23, La Crosse, had been charged with possession of methamphetamine. According to the criminal complaint, Hedum was found with 3.1 grams of methamphetamine May 25 after she was arrested for an outstanding warrant in La Crosse. She is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on $1,000 cash bond.

Felony criminal complaints have been filed against the following people in La Crosse County Circuit Court: