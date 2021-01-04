La Crosse County Circuit Court felonies

The following people have been charged with felonies in La Crosse County Circuit Court:

Trevor A. Johnson, 28 West Salem, has been charged with possession of narcotic drugs and possession of methamphetamine. According to the criminal complaint, Johnson was found with .7 grams of methamphetamine and .2 grams of heroin during a Dec. 29 traffic stop in West Salem. He was released on a $2,500 signature bond.

Jacob C. Vosseteig, 26, La Crosse, has been charged with operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent. According to the criminal complaint, a man told La Crosse police Vosseteig failed to return a vehicle he had been allowed to borrow Dec. 30. Vosseteig was released on a $1,000 signature bond.

Teal M. Herold, 32, La Crosse, has been charged with possession of methamphetamine. According to the criminal complaint, Herold was arrested Jan. 2 on a probation warrant and found with .5 grams of methamphetamine. She was issued a $1,000 signature bond but remains in the La Crosse County Jail on a probation hold.