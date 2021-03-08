La Crosse County Circuit Court felonies

The following people have been charged with felonies in La Crosse County Circuit Court:

Aspen Kalina, 29, Blair, has been charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of narcotic drugs. According to the criminal complaint, Kalina was found with .4 grams of heroin and a hypodermic needle with methamphetamine residue during a Nov. 13 traffic stop in La Crosse. He is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on $5,000 cash bond.

Milo V. Newton II, 41, La Farge, has been charged with possession of methamphetamine. According to the criminal complaint, Newton was found with 4.4 grams of methamphetamine during a Feb. 27 traffic stop in La Crosse. He was released on a $2,000 signature bond.

Phillip J. Madison, 52, La Crosse, has been charged with possession of narcotic drugs. According to the criminal complaint, Madison was found with .6 grams of heroin after police responded to a March 1 domestic dispute at a motel on Rose Street in La Crosse. He was released from the county jail after posting a $100 cash bond.

A criminal complaint has been filed against the following person in La Crosse County Circuit Court: