La Crosse County Clerk among those urging Gov. Evers to include election workers in 1B vaccine group

The Wisconsin County Clerk’s Association on Monday sent a letter to Gov. Tony Evers urging election personnel to be include in phase 1B of COVID-19 distribution, stating they fall under the category of essential workers as defined by the CDC.
The request to Gov. Evers came on the same day the Wisconsin Municipal Clerks Association (WMCA) Board of Directors voted to request all clerks, their staff and poll workers be included in 1B. At present, 1B individuals eligible for vaccination include those 65 and older, police and fire. Starting in March, the second segment, which includes teachers, public facing essential workers, and those in congregate living facilities, will be able to make vaccine appointments.
Currently, the Wisconsin State Disaster Medical Advisory Committee does not include municipal clerks, members of the clerk’s department or election day poll workers in 1B.
In the missive to the governor, signed by 34 Wisconsin county clerks, including Ginny Dankmeyer of La Crosse, the Wisconsin County Clerk’s Association noted election personnel have for weeks been preparing for the Feb. 16 and April 6 elections, and doing so requires being in their respective offices or buildings.
"They have no choice but to work in close quarters and interact frequently with each other and the public. Many of them are older individuals who deserve to have the added protection of a vaccine while they safeguard our sacred right to vote," the Association stated.
The CDC, the Association said, categorizes essential workers as those who conduct a range of operations and services in industries that are essential to ensure the continuity of critical functions in the United States.
"We trust you agree that elections are critical to the continuity of our state and country," the Association wrote.
As the Association is of the "understanding that the State’s Disaster Medical Advisory Committee (SDMAC) is pausing vaccine distribution work while more information on how President Biden's vaccine strategy will affect our state, they requested Gov. Evers and the SDMAC "take this opportunity and correct the oversight by including Election Personnel in the Phase 1B group of essential workers to be immunized immediately to ensure that our elections continue uninterrupted."
The Wisconsin Municipal Clerks Association (WMCA) Board of Directors voted Monday to request…
Downtown fire
Downtown fire
Downtown fire
Downtown fire
February 5: Logan vs Central
February 5: Logan vs Central
February 5: Logan vs Central
Thursday storm
Thursday storm
Thursday storm
Thursday storm
Thursday storm
Thursday storm
Rosa Parks honored by city
Heading out
February 2: Prairie du Chien vs Onalaska
February 2: Prairie du Chien vs Onalaska
February 2: Prairie du Chien vs Onalaska
Schneider announces pay cut
A snowy scene on Lake Winona
A snow-covered Princess Wenonah
Mo Weber
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.