La Crosse County Clerk among those urging Gov. Evers to include election workers in 1B vaccine group

The Wisconsin County Clerk’s Association on Monday sent a letter to Gov. Tony Evers urging election personnel to be include in phase 1B of COVID-19 distribution, stating they fall under the category of essential workers as defined by the CDC.

The request to Gov. Evers came on the same day the Wisconsin Municipal Clerks Association (WMCA) Board of Directors voted to request all clerks, their staff and poll workers be included in 1B. At present, 1B individuals eligible for vaccination include those 65 and older, police and fire. Starting in March, the second segment, which includes teachers, public facing essential workers, and those in congregate living facilities, will be able to make vaccine appointments.

Currently, the Wisconsin State Disaster Medical Advisory Committee does not include municipal clerks, members of the clerk’s department or election day poll workers in 1B.

In the missive to the governor, signed by 34 Wisconsin county clerks, including Ginny Dankmeyer of La Crosse, the Wisconsin County Clerk’s Association noted election personnel have for weeks been preparing for the Feb. 16 and April 6 elections, and doing so requires being in their respective offices or buildings.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}