La Crosse County Clerk updates absentee ballot return options after court ruling

Due to the recent Wisconsin Supreme Court decision regarding absentee ballot drop boxes and who can return your ballot, the La Crosse County Clerk's Office offered this update.

What has changed:

• Voters are no longer allowed to return their absentee ballots via the use of drop boxes. If a voter does use a drop box, the ballot will be rejected.

• Voters are also only allowed to return their own ballot. You are not allowed to hand deliver another voter’s ballot regardless of relationship to the voter (unless another provision of the law specifically authorizes an agent to act on the elector’s behalf).

Options for returning an absentee ballot:

Mail it back

The US Postal service recommends mailing your ballot at least one week before Election Day.

Hand Deliver to municipal clerk

Hand deliver it to your municipal clerk no later than 5pm on Election Day

Deliver to Polling Place

Hand deliver your ballot to your polling place on Election Day no later than 8pm.

Absentee ballots may not be returned via email or fax.

**Ballots received after 8 pm on election day or returned using a drop box WILL NOT be counted.

"Our ultimate goal always remains to have as many qualified voters as we can, legally cast a ballot that will be counted on election day!!" wrote Ginny Dankmeyer, county clerk.

ELECTION SCHEDULE FOR 2022:

Spring Election - Tuesday, April 5

Fall Partisan Primary – Tuesday, August 9

Fall General Election – Tuesday, November 8

Wisconsin requires a photo ID to vote.

