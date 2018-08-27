The La Crosse County Board might spend up to $30,000 on voter education in advance of the four-part advisory referendum on transportation funding on the Nov. 6 ballot.
No spending is proposed, however, on voter education for the question on marijuana legalization.
The board’s Executive Committee voted in a special meeting Monday morning to allocate a maximum of $30,000 for an educational campaign that will include at least one mailing, multiple informational meetings and an online effort.
“It’s incumbent upon us to provide as much information as we can to help the voters understand the items on the ballot,” board member Patrick Barlow said.
The campaign, still in the planning stages, will be similar in its components to the one the county undertook before the referendum on a proposed premier resort area tax in the 2017 spring election. The scope, however, is broader, as the referendum this fall asks voters to answer four questions.
First, voters will be asked whether they support the county spending an additional $5 million per year to help pay for a list of road projects with an estimated cost of $101 million. Three questions follow, asking voters’ opinions on ways the county could raise the money, which include the premier area resort area tax approved in 2017, a vehicle registration fee (also called a “wheel tax”) of $56 per car and light truck, and an increase of about 15 percent in county property tax.
“It’s going to be complicated,” said Tara Johnson, who chairs the committee and the county board. “It’s inelegant right now to have these four questions. We have our work cut out for us to educate voters.”
The county spent $7,741 on voter education for the premier resort area tax referendum in 2017, which included a mailing sent to more than 13,000 households that targeted registered voters who were likely to vote in spring nonpartisan elections.
The mailings this time also will target “reliable voters,” but the number of people likely to vote in the fall general election is much higher, Johnson said, with 63,400 registered voters in roughly 35,000 households.
The committee set the ceiling on referendum education at $30,000, based on spending of 50 cents per targeted voter, which was about what the cost was in spring 2017. The full county board is expected to vote on the funding at its Sept. 10 planning meeting.
Committee member Sharon Hampson cast the lone vote against the education funding, which will come out of a contingency fund. Hampson said she isn't opposed to spending the money for voter education. Rather, she explained, her vote was meant to convey her opposition to the complicated nature of the transportation referendum, which replaced a simpler format that had been worked out in committee before going to the full county board.
One referendum question became even more complicated after the county board approved it in July. La Crosse Mayor Tim Kabat announced a couple weeks ago that he plans to include a local wheel tax of $25 per vehicle in the city in his budget.
Kabat’s proposed wheel tax, which would sunset after five years, will not be on the ballot. Only the La Crosse Common Council will vote on it as part of the budget process, and Johnson said it’s uncertain whether the council will decide before voters go to the polls to vote on the county’s wheel tax.
The county and city wheel taxes combined would add up to $81 per vehicle annually.
Johnson said it’s possible the county might need to do a second informational mailing aimed just at voters in the city of La Crosse, focusing on the wheel tax.
Megan DeVore, the county’s corporation counsel emphasized that whatever the county does in its referendum education efforts, the county is not allowed to attempt to sway voters one way or another.
“It has to be informational, educational and not advocating answers to any of the questions,” she said.
While the county is placing a referendum on the fall ballot asking voters whether they favor the state legalizing marijuana, Johnson said there are no plans to conduct any educational activities on that issue.
“The transportation funding questions are critically important to us,” Johnson said. “They have an impact on our future decision making and budgets.”
