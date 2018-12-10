The town of Hamilton is close to clearing one big hurdle on its way to moving to a new and larger town hall, refuse disposal and utility operations site.
Monday afternoon, the La Crosse County Board’s Public Works and Infrastructure Committee voted unanimously to recommend full board approval for the sale of 5 acres of county-owned land to the town of Hamilton.
The property is part of a 16-acre parcel owned by the county north of Hwy. 16 across from Swarthout Park. The 16 acres was donated to the county as part of the donation that brought it the Swarthout Park land, and it came with the condition that the land be used for a public, noncommercial purpose.
“We didn’t feel there was ever going to be any use we would have for the county,” County Administrator Steve O’Malley said of the land being sold.
The town offered $65,000 for the property, which the committee approved even though it’s less than half of the $115,000 appraised value. O’Malley noted that the sale conforms with a policy on sale of county land approved by the board in June 2016.
O’Malley said it made sense to sell to the town of Hamilton because the current town hall site on Hwy. 16 at Leonard Street could be annexed to West Salem and developed, resulting in nearly $2 million in additional tax base.
The move also would take the Hamilton Town Hall and its unsightly trash and recycling drop-off area away from what is a gateway to the village of West Salem.
Restful recycling
The committee also voted unanimously to recommend an increase in the charge for disposing of mattresses and box springs in the land fill and a decrease in the charge for diverting those to a company that recycles the materials.
Currently, the county charges $15 for the recycled mattresses and $15 plus the standard charge for the weight for landfilled mattresses. If the board approves the proposed new fees to go into effect in April, it would cost $13.50 for diverted mattresses and $18.50 those that go in the landfill.
The idea is to discourage landfilling of mattresses, something the county has had some success with since starting a diversion program in 2016. Currently, 40 percent of mattresses and box springs being tossed end up at Onalaska’s 7 Rivers Recycling, which is the only facility in the state recycling mattresses and box springs.
The problem with putting mattresses and box springs in the landfill is they take up a lot of space compared with their weight, explained Jadd Stilwell, director of the county’s solid waste department.
Almost 2,000 tons of typical waste would fit in the space taken up by 350 tons of discarded mattresses and box springs in the landfill, Stilwell explained.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.