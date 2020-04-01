La Crosse County committee votes to extend county seats if April 7 election is postponed

In a move to prepare for a possible spring election postponement, a La Crosse County committee approved a resolution that extends terms for current supervisor seats until the election can be held.
The decision came unanimously on Wednesday morning, and would allow all 29 county board incumbents to continue their terms until the potentially postponed election could take place.
As the state statute stands currently, if an election is postponed, incumbent terms would end on April 20.
"This is kind of a fallback, or last resort," said Steve O'Malley, the La Crosse County administrator. "Otherwise we don't have a county board, and that's problematic."
On the ballot for the April 7 election is the presidential primary, and a state Supreme Court race, as well as key local races, like the county board and Onalaska mayoral race.
Across the state, officials are worried about the spring primary and local election, now just less than a week away.
As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the state — with 1,351 positive cases and 16 deaths — worries are rising that voters and election clerks joining at the polls on April 7 will worsen conditions and put too many at risk.
Officials have been urging people to vote absentee by mail, but there are still worries that it will dramatically alter the voter turnout for an election that was anticipated to have high participation otherwise.
In other parts of the state, cities like Madison, Racine and Milwaukee have all filed amicus briefs asking the state to postpone the election and extend all related deadlines.
Those petitions are tied onto a weeks-old lawsuit from the Democratic party that requested the state make adjustments to deadlines and photo ID requirements for absentee voting.
Last week, Gov. Tony Evers asked lawmakers to move the April 7 election to mail-in-only, sending an absentee ballot to all registered voters in the state. It was met with criticism from Republicans.
On Wednesday, Evers also announced the state will use members of the Wisconsin Army National Guard to work polls on April 7. The state is short nearly 7,000 poll workers — about 60% of the total workers — with around 100 communities with no one working at all.
Evers has otherwise been against postponing the election.
In the event that the election is postponed, the La Crosse County Board would hold a special meeting on Monday, April 6, to bring in the resolution.
