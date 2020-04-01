La Crosse County committee votes to extend county seats if April 7 election is postponed

In a move to prepare for a possible spring election postponement, a La Crosse County committee approved a resolution that extends terms for current supervisor seats until the election can be held.

The decision came unanimously on Wednesday morning, and would allow all 29 county board incumbents to continue their terms until the potentially postponed election could take place.

As the state statute stands currently, if an election is postponed, incumbent terms would end on April 20.

"This is kind of a fallback, or last resort," said Steve O'Malley, the La Crosse County administrator. "Otherwise we don't have a county board, and that's problematic."

On the ballot for the April 7 election is the presidential primary, and a state Supreme Court race, as well as key local races, like the county board and Onalaska mayoral race.

Across the state, officials are worried about the spring primary and local election, now just less than a week away.