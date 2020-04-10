La Crosse County confirmed COVID-19 cases at 26; health department warns against visiting public places

1ST DEATH IN MONROE COUNTY

A Monroe County man in his 70s has died after testing positive for COVID-19, county officials announced Friday.

The man died at an area hospital. The medical examiner reports that while the person tested positive, his death was due to multiple underlying health conditions, according to the Monroe County Health Department.

The health department released no additional information.

Monroe County Health reported no additional cases Friday. There have been eight confirmed cases; 388 negative tests; 4 people listed as recovered.

“Monroe County Health Department sends our deepest condolences to the family, friends and community of this individual. We continue to take this virus seriously,” said Sharon Nelson, director/health officer of the department. “This loss is a reminder of how important the safer-at-home order is in the protection of our most vulnerable residents.”