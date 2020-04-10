La Crosse County confirmed COVID-19 cases at 26; health department warns against visiting public places

A woman in her 50s is the latest confirmed case of COVID-19 in La Crosse County, bringing the total as of Friday afternoon to 26.
No additional details were given regarding the woman's symptoms, and the investigation into her exposure to the virus is under investigation.
Of all the local positive cases of COVID-19, 17 patients are considered recovered, and no one is currently hospitalized. There have been no related deaths in the area, and per the Wisconsin Department of Health Services there have been 1,098 negative COVID-19 tests for La Crosse County residents.
The La Crosse County Health Department issued a reminder to the public to avoid leaving their residences and to run only essential errands during this time.
"Several of our cases were in stores or gas stations before getting COVID-19," the Health Department wrote in a Facebook post. "You should not be at a store unless you have to be. Shop as infrequently as possible. Being out in public places makes it more likely that you will get COVID-19."
Additionally, the Health Department stressed that case numbers do not represent the entire number of people infected with the virus, as not all people are tested. As there is community spread of COVID-19, "Any public interactions put you at greater risk of getting sick," the Department reiterated.
Social distancing, hand washing, refraining from touching the face, disinfecting and isolation remain imperative to flattening the curve.
