You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
La Crosse County confirmed COVID-19 cases still at 26; hospitals work to expand testing
1 comment

La Crosse County confirmed COVID-19 cases still at 26; hospitals work to expand testing

From the Here's our latest reporting on the COVID-19 pandemic in La Crosse and beyond series

La Crosse County confirmed cases of COVID-19 are holding steady at 26 for the 12th day.

As of Wednesday, no La Crosse County residents are hospitalized due to the virus, with 1,647 negative tests.

Wisconsin reports 4,845 lab-confirmed cases, with 1,302 hospitalizations and 246 deaths.

According to Jacqueline Cutts of the La Crosse County Health Department, both Gundersen and Mayo Clinic health systems are working to expand testing in the community, “aggressively having conversations trying to get supplies they need for that.”

Cutts emphasized that case numbers do not reflect the true number of infected people, as testing capacity is limited and being conserved for those considered essential workers or at high risk for severe symptoms of COVID-19.

Additionally, people who appear healthy may be infected but asymptomatic.

All community members are asked to social distance, stay at home whenever possible, wear face coverings in public places and wash hands. Only one member of the household should be going on excursions for groceries or other necessities.

People with temperatures of 100 degrees and above, cough, aches and possibly sore throat should self-quarantine for at least 14 days.

The La Crosse County Health Department is supportive of the safer-at-home extension, Cutts said.

“We very much empathize with all the people who have lost jobs and are unable to work,” Cutts said. The intention of all the reopening plans being presented state and nationwide, she says, “is a return to the economy ... we’re all working toward that one single goal of returning our community to normal.”

The transition must be made intelligently, Cutts stressed, to avoid a second round of lockdowns.

+24 Photos: A look at the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic in the La Crosse area

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

1 comment

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News