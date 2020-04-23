La Crosse County confirmed COVID-19 cases still at 26; hospitals work to expand testing

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

La Crosse County confirmed cases of COVID-19 are holding steady at 26 for the 12th day.

As of Wednesday, no La Crosse County residents are hospitalized due to the virus, with 1,647 negative tests.

Wisconsin reports 4,845 lab-confirmed cases, with 1,302 hospitalizations and 246 deaths.

According to Jacqueline Cutts of the La Crosse County Health Department, both Gundersen and Mayo Clinic health systems are working to expand testing in the community, “aggressively having conversations trying to get supplies they need for that.”

Cutts emphasized that case numbers do not reflect the true number of infected people, as testing capacity is limited and being conserved for those considered essential workers or at high risk for severe symptoms of COVID-19.

Additionally, people who appear healthy may be infected but asymptomatic.

All community members are asked to social distance, stay at home whenever possible, wear face coverings in public places and wash hands. Only one member of the household should be going on excursions for groceries or other necessities.

People with temperatures of 100 degrees and above, cough, aches and possibly sore throat should self-quarantine for at least 14 days.