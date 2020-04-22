La Crosse County confirmed COVID-19 cases still at 26; hospitals working to expand testing

La Crosse County confirmed cases of COVID-19 are holding steady at 26 for the 12th day.
As of Wednesday, no La Crosse County residents are hospitalized due to the virus, with 1,647 negative tests.
Wisconsin reports 4,845 lab-confirmed cases, with 1,302 hospitalizations and 246 deaths.
According to Jacqueline Cutts of the La Crosse County Health Department, both Gundersen and Mayo Clinic health systems are working to expand testing in the community, "aggressively having conversations trying to get supplies they need for that."
Cutts emphasized that case numbers do not reflect the true number of infected people, as testing capacity is limited and being conserved for those considered essential workers or at high risk for severe symptoms of COVID-19.
Additionally, people who appear healthy may be infected but asymptomatic.
All community members are asked to social distance, stay at home whenever possible, wear face coverings in public places and wash hands. Only one member of the household should be going on excursions for groceries or other necessities.
People with temperatures of 100 degrees and above, cough, aches and possibly sore throat should quarantine for at least 14 days.
The La Crosse County Health Department is supportive of the safer-at-home extension, Cutts said.
"We very much empathize with all the people who have lost jobs and are unable to work," Cutts said. The intention of all the reopening plans being presented state and nationwide, she says, "is a return to the economy ... we're all working toward that one single goal of returning our community to normal."
The transition must be made intelligently, Cutts stressed, to avoid a second round of lockdowns.
Weigent Park
AmeriCorps
Food Drive Fridays underway
Jackson Plaza
Cameron Park
King Gambrinus
Wisconsin voters woke up Tuesday with the choice to still head to the polls for the spring election, despite the present threat of the COVID-1…
Downtown La Crosse
Mayo Health System
RSVP volunteers make face masks
Rosie's Cafe in La Crosse
Jen Rombalski
Warming Center meals
Trane. Co.
Rudy's Drive-In
Online art classes
Essential electricity
Crafting at home
Downtown La Crosse
Blood drive
UW-La Crosse
Downtown La Crosse
La Crosse County Administrative Center
COVID-19 testing
La Crosse Library
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.
In this Series
Here's our latest reporting on the COVID-19 pandemic in La Crosse and beyond
-
Updated
As people stay home, Earth turns wilder and cleaner. These before-and-after images show the change.
-
Updated
Virus cases spike at Wisconsin meat packer; protest still on
-
Updated
Survey: 35% of Wisconsin businesses could close permanently if shutdown continues for 3 months
- 68 updates
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.