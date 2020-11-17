La Crosse County confirms 192 COVID-19 cases Tuesday

La Crosse County recorded 192 new confirmed COVID-19 cases with a 37.50% positivity rate Tuesday, according to data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

The county has now averaged 145 new cases per day over the past seven days, the highest that figure has been during the pandemic.

Tuesday also marked the 30th day in a row with a daily positivity rate above 10%.

DHS says that the number of negative tests reported is underestimated because it only reports one per person regardless of how many times that person is tested and it doesn’t include antigen results.

This could inflate positivity rates, but the county’s daily rate has only been below 20% three times so far in November and the county health department did not meet its daily testing goal last week, which suggests the high positivity rates cannot be solely attributed to an underestimated total of negative tests.

Total confirmed cases are up to 6,641, which grows to 6,892 when including probable cases.