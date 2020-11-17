La Crosse County confirms 192 COVID-19 cases Tuesday

La Crosse County recorded 192 new confirmed COVID-19 cases with a 37.50% positivity rate Tuesday, according to data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.
The county has now averaged 145 new cases per day over the past seven days, the highest that figure has been during the pandemic.
Tuesday also marked the 30th day in a row with a daily positivity rate above 10%.
DHS says that the number of negative tests reported is underestimated because it only reports one per person regardless of how many times that person is tested and it doesn’t include antigen results.
This could inflate positivity rates, but the county’s daily rate has only been below 20% three times so far in November and the county health department did not meet its daily testing goal last week, which suggests the high positivity rates cannot be solely attributed to an underestimated total of negative tests.
Total confirmed cases are up to 6,641, which grows to 6,892 when including probable cases.
Of Tuesday’s cases, eight were people ages to 9, 20 were people ages 10-19, 42 were in their 20s, 41 were in their 30s, 21 were in their 40s, 30 were in their 50s, 14 were in their 60s, eight were in their 70s, five were in their 80s and three were of people at least 90 years old.
The county’s seven- and 14-day positivity rates rose again Tuesday. The seven-day rate is at 30.92%, up from 28.98% on Monday but down from 33.16% a week ago. The 14-day rate is at 31.92%, up from 30.15% on Monday and 30.32% a week ago.
Total positivity is up to 14.96%, while total deaths remain at 32.
State data
Wisconsin confirmed another 7,090 coronavirus cases Tuesday, bringing the running total to 323,848. Negative tests have reached 2,024,801, an increase of 15,653 since Monday.
Another 318 Wisconsinites were hospitalized for COVID-19, with 14,817 ever hospitalized, and deaths rose by 92, bringing fatalities to 2,741.
College COVID-19 Dashboard updates
Viterbo University reported 24 active cases among students and two among staff as of Tuesday. In total, 254 Viterbo students and 15 employees have tested positive for COVID-19.
UW-La Crosse administered 53 PCR tests between Nov. 12 to 15, with 29 resulting positive. As of Monday, nine isolation rooms were in use.
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.
