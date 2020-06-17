La Crosse County confirms 20 new COVID-19 cases, area now at 'severe risk' of spread

The health department said it will be releasing a new list on its website of facilities where an infected individual has visited, under categories of high, medium or low risk, based on how long the individual visited, what activities they did and what precautions were taken.

It also will release a list of care facilities where an outbreak has occurred — which means at least one case.

Though the county health department does not have the power to issue its own stay-at-home order, Rombalski said it does have the power to shut down a certain facility if they deem it is dangerous.

"Risk is everywhere at the community at this point," she said.

There are currently 106 active cases, which health officials said is slowing down contact tracing, and forcing them to get help from the state department to process them.

Health officials said they continue to see individuals in the community not cooperating with contact tracing, as well.

"This should not reflect on the lack of really good work that health department folks are doing," Rombalski said, but instead has more to do with the number of cases and their contacts, and the ability to reach them.