La Crosse County confirms 20 new COVID-19 cases, area now at 'severe risk' of spread

La Crosse County confirmed 20 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday — all under the age of 30, again — bringing its new total to 173, and the risk of spread in the area is now "severe," according to the health department.
The area has seen a spike in cases in the last two weeks, nearly doubling its confirmed cases, largely among young adults, though none are currently hospitalized and there have been no virus-related deaths to date.
"We are not heading in the right direction," health department director Jen Rombalski said on Wednesday, adding that the county's case number has gone up by 607% recently.
"Right now, the biggest chance of COVID-19 spread is very wide. That net has gotten very large," she added.
La Crosse County saw its largest daily increase on Tuesday, with 21 new cases. To compare, Dane County saw just 16 new cases on the same day.
The La Crosse County Health Department indicated that the community is now at a "severe" risk of spreading the disease, using its COVID-19 Compass Snapshot.
This means that its recommendations have changed a bit, now urging the community to stay home unless essential, wearing a mask at all times in public, no leisure traveling and no gatherings with those outside of your household.
It is also advising against things like visiting the hair salon or masseuse, and urging businesses to close down dining rooms and bars, utilize curbside pick-up and delivery more, and to work from home if possible.
This comes just two days after health officials listed six bars and one beach as places where individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 had visited, including several Downtown La Crosse bars.
According to officials, 537 individuals filled out an online form indicating they also visited those locations on the same day as the infected.
The city closed its beaches in response on Tuesday, and one of the restaurants closed for two weeks in response. The health department said it recommends facilities close for "deep cleaning," which could just take a few days.
The health department said it will be releasing a new list on its website of facilities where an infected individual has visited, under categories of high, medium or low risk, based on how long the individual visited, what activities they did and what precautions were taken.
It also will release a list of care facilities where an outbreak has occurred — which means at least one case.
Though the county health department does not have the power to issue its own stay-at-home order, Rombalski said it does have the power to shut down a certain facility if they deem it is dangerous.
"Risk is everywhere at the community at this point," she said.
There are currently 106 active cases, which health officials said is slowing down contact tracing, and forcing them to get help from the state department to process them.
Health officials said they continue to see individuals in the community not cooperating with contact tracing, as well.
"This should not reflect on the lack of really good work that health department folks are doing," Rombalski said, but instead has more to do with the number of cases and their contacts, and the ability to reach them.
"We leave messages, and we don't get a phone call back, or someone will not speak to us, or we can't reach them for whatever reason," Rombalski said.
Currently, 62% of La Crosse County's cases remain active and not recovered. This compares to the number across the entire state, where just 22% of its over 20,000 cases are active.
In Wisconsin:
- 23,454 cases (+256)
- 3,128 ever hospitalized (+32)
- 712 deaths (+9)
- 423,736 total negative tests (+9,406)
- 5.2% positive tests in total
And in Monroe County:
- 39 cases (+1)
- 1 currently hospitalized
- 1 death
- 20 recovered
The health department continues to urge the community to take all necessary safety precautions, urging citizens to make wearing a mask in public "the new norm," and practicing social distancing when in public.
"That is probably the most power our community has to stop the spread," Rombalski said.
"I know that we can do this, I know we can do better," she said. "If we take this seriously, as a community, altogether, not just as individuals, then we will see these numbers go down."
