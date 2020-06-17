La Crosse County confirms 21 new COVID-19 cases; city beaches closed until further notice

La Crosse County confirmed a record 21 new cases of COVID-19 in the community on Tuesday.
This brings the county’s new total to 153. There is currently no one hospitalized because of the virus and there remains no virus-related deaths in our area.
Health officials said that 65 have recovered from the virus, and that there have been 7,859 negative test results — up 13 in the last day.
Demographics for all 21 new cases were not immediately available.
On Monday, officials grew concerned over the recent spikes the community has seen, largely among young adults, listing seven area establishments where someone infected with coronavirus had visited, including several downtown bars.
Wearing masks in public, staying six feet apart from other individuals, especially when indoors, washing and sanitizing hands, and staying home when your ill continues to be the largest advice from the health department.
“We should not go out in public and see the vast majority of people not in face coverings. We are not going to get control of this virus if we don’t use every tool available to us,” health department director Jen Rombalski said in a press conference on Monday.
“Hopefully it does not take death and severity to get that message across,” she said.
Monroe County reported two new COVID cases Tuesday for total of 38 confirmed cases.
The latest cases involve a woman in her 50s with mild symptoms and exposure from community spread, and a man in his 30s with an investigation ongoing.
Monroe County has 17 active cases, one current hospitalization, 19 recoveries, and one death.
In the state of Wisconsin, there continues to be a general downward trend, with 266 new cases confirmed on Tuesday, bringing the new total to 23,198.
There have now been 703 virus-related deaths in the state after nine new instances were confirmed Tuesday. A total of 3,096 are currently hospitalized — an increase of 353 in the last day.
Covid case tracker by state
Americans go back on the road: See your county's travel uptick here
COVID-19 testing, ranked state by state
US jobless claims map
Racial breakdown of COVID-19 cases
Small business relief: Who got loans?
Coronavirus spreads around the world
COVID-19: Steps for reopening states
Step by step: Make your own face mask
HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.