La Crosse County confirms 21 new COVID-19 cases

La Crosse County confirmed a record 21 new cases of COVID-19 in the community on Tuesday.

This brings the county's new total to 153. There is currently no one hospitalized because of the virus and there remains no virus-related deaths in our area.

Health officials said that 65 have recovered from the virus, and that there have been 7,859 negative test results — up 13 in the last day.

Demographics for all 21 new cases were not immediately available.

On Monday, officials grew concerned over the recent spikes the community has seen, largely among young adults, listing seven area establishments where someone infected with coronavirus had visited, including several downtown bars.

Wearing masks in public, staying six feet apart from other individuals, especially when indoors, washing and sanitizing hands, and staying home when your ill continues to be the largest advice from the health department.