La Crosse County confirms 23 new COVID-19 cases, schools likely to open in fall

La Crosse County confirmed 23 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, its seventh day in a row with a daily increase of 20 or more cases.
The county now has 290 cases of COVID-19, 180 of those considered active.
Four individuals with the disease are currently hospitalized, one with severe symptoms. There continues to be no virus-related deaths in the county.
The area continues to have a spike in cases, though the state of Wisconsin is on a general downward trend, and health officials have indicated certain trends in La Crosse County.
"We have a lot of 20-29 year olds who have been confirmed with COVID-19," health department director Jen Rombalski said in a press conference Monday.
"We are seeing a trend where those 20-29 year olds, when symptomatic in their infectious stage, have been in bars — particularly bars," she added.
So far, about 145 of La Crosse County's 290 total cases have been in individuals in their 20s, and several area bars have been indicated as high-risk, after staff or guests have tested positive.
Only one individual with COVID-19 has been linked to an area Black Lives Matter protest, but officials said that not all of the data has been collected yet.
Other establishments such as stores and beaches have also been flagged as high-risk, and the health department continues to update a running list on its website of establishments in the area that are experiencing risk at different levels.
"We will get ahead of this virus," Rombalski said. "But it does spread easily, and we have to remember that this is a war with this virus, and we're going to win. Losing is not an option."
Officials also said that six area assisted-living facilities are experiencing outbreaks. Three of the hospitalized individuals are from those facilities, as they try to space out residents.
Only one staff or resident needs to be confirmed with COVID-19 in order for an assisted living facility to be considered as having an outbreak, because the disease can spread quickly and its residents are at a much higher risk than others.
Rombalski said that it's recommended that all staff and residents get tested "as quickly as possible" if an outbreak occurs at such facilities.
Facilitywide testing found seven additional positive cases at an area facility after an outbreak occurred.
"I think that's really important, because that's what will become silent spread in a facility like that," Rombalski said.
Officials also debunked a common misconception they're hearing from community members, that case numbers are going up because more testing is occurring.
"That is simply not true," Rombalski said. "A higher number of individuals being tested are positive. So it is not related to an increase of testing."
La Crosse County currently has the capacity to test only those who are symptomatic, or are in priority areas such as facilities with outbreaks, so close-contacts that are asymptomatic cannot currently be tested.
Officials hope to host another National Guard testing site the week after July Fourth.
Encouragement to stay home and wear masks has ramped up with La Crosse County's spike in cases, Rombalski saying she wishes she had a "magic wand" to make wearing a mask in public trendy.
"Take notice, everyone, that the case numbers are really high. That the risk is high. And now is the time to make that change. If you haven't before now, no judgments passed. But now is the time," Rombalski said.
What will schools look like in the fall?
On Monday, the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction released an 87-page document giving guidance to school districts as they look to opening back up in the fall.
Rombalski said that La Crosse County currently has a committee working through decisions on reopening or not, with representatives from each school in the county.
"Nothing in the document was a surprise" to the committee, Rombalski said.
Though La Crosse area schools have yet to make final decisions on what the fall will look like yet, the state's guidance suggested alternative schedules, cleaning and screening recommendations, modified building layouts.
"I think what we can expect to see is that schools will likely be open in the fall, but they will not look and feel exactly the same as they always have," Rombalski said.
"We are in a unique time. Those schools will be operating in a unique time."
Wisconsin numbers
Statewide, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported Monday:
- 25,068 total cases (up 308 from Sunday)
- 466,634 negative cases
- 3,231 hospitalizations (13% of all cases)
- 745 deaths (+1, 3% of all cases)
