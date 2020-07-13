La Crosse County confirms 27 new COVID-19 cases over 3 days; officials warn of misinformation

Usually, this information includes guiding you through how to isolate for two weeks, especially if work schedules or an unsafe living environment pose challenges, but also on what to do if you are experiencing symptoms or do throughout your isolation period.

If you don't answer, the contact tracer will leave a voicemail with callback information, but will not reveal any of your personal information in the message.

Contact tracers will never ask for your financial information or Social Security number, Rombalski said, and if someone does those should be red flags that it's a scam.

She also said that if you are contacted and feel uncomfortable, you can ask the person on the other phone to hang up so you can call them back, or you can call the health department to confirm the identity of the caller.

"We want to help you be safe and not be at risk of something ... that might be a scam," Rombalski said.

Ever-changing information

As things develop in what health officials know about the novel coronavirus disease, officials also reminded the community to remain vigilant in using reliable sources for their information.