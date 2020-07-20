La Crosse County confirms 30 new cases of COVID-19 over last 3 days

La Crosse County confirmed 30 new cases of COVID-19 during the weekend and Monday, bringing its new total to 666.
On Saturday, 14 cases were confirmed, on Sunday eight cases were confirmed and on Monday, an additional eight were confirmed.
There are currently six individuals who are hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county. That brings the county's total hospitalized during the pandemic to 29, with one death.
Currently, 4.4% of all of the county's tests have come back positive, but the health department reported that on Saturday, 88% of that day's tests were positive, and on Monday 57% of daily reported tests were positive.
In Wisconsin, there are now 43,018 total cases of COVID-19, an additional 703 reported on Monday.
A total of 846 deaths from the virus in the state, with an additional two reported on Monday, and a total of 4,129 have been hospitalized, with 22 currently in the hospital.
Last week, the county reported its first death caused by COVID-19, after a man in his 70s who had been hospitalized died from complications of the virus.
Just days prior, health officials indicated that several individuals were hospitalized, but none were in the intensive care unit or had severe conditions, which officials said is a reminder about the risks of the disease.
"It is rapidly progressing in some people," said Carol Drury with the La Crosse County Health Department.
They may not be in the ICU at the time and then suddenly, "they can just be overtaken by it," she said.
"It's just a really sad time right now that we lost one of our own," Drury said. "Any resident death in our county is one too many."
La Crosse County will host another free testing site with the National Guard on Friday, July 24, at the Omni Center in Onalaska.
The county will be able to test 450 individuals at the site, which is more available than at previous events, but the county still only has the capacity to test those with symptoms for the foreseeable future.
"It's always just only a snapshot," Drury said of using testing as a way to understand the spread of the virus in the community.
Testing will be offered on Friday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., with an additional lane for testing to meet the increased need.
