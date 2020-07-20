La Crosse County confirms 30 new cases of COVID-19 over last 3 days

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

La Crosse County confirmed 30 new cases of COVID-19 during the weekend and Monday, bringing its new total to 666.

On Saturday, 14 cases were confirmed, on Sunday eight cases were confirmed and on Monday, an additional eight were confirmed.

There are currently six individuals who are hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county. That brings the county's total hospitalized during the pandemic to 29, with one death.

Currently, 4.4% of all of the county's tests have come back positive, but the health department reported that on Saturday, 88% of that day's tests were positive, and on Monday 57% of daily reported tests were positive.

In Wisconsin, there are now 43,018 total cases of COVID-19, an additional 703 reported on Monday.

A total of 846 deaths from the virus in the state, with an additional two reported on Monday, and a total of 4,129 have been hospitalized, with 22 currently in the hospital.

Last week, the county reported its first death caused by COVID-19, after a man in his 70s who had been hospitalized died from complications of the virus.