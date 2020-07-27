You are the owner of this article.
La Crosse County confirms 38 new COVID-19 cases in last 3 days: 'We need your help'
La Crosse County confirms 38 new COVID-19 cases in last 3 days: 'We need your help'

Coronavirus

La Crosse County has now confirmed 749 cases of COVID-19 after 38 new cases were confirmed during the past three days.

On Saturday, the county confirmed 10 new cases, and on Sunday, 21 new cases were confirmed, 11 of those from the most recent National Guard testing site. Seven new cases were confirmed on Monday.

Of the 38 new cases, 27 involve individuals under 30.

A total of 761 tests from the past three days came back negative, and overall, 4.5% of all tests in the county have returned positive.

In Wisconsin there are:

  • 49,417 total cases (+590)
  • 4,420 ever hospitalized (+26)
  • 893 dead (+1)

In La Crosse County, just 16% of all cases remain active, which is the first time it has been lower than the state active cases in several weeks. Currently, 20% of cases in the state are active.

The county will hold a final National Guard testing site on the planned date of Aug. 3, but more details are forthcoming. In mid-August, localities will lose the funding for these testing sites.

The most recent testing event collected 251 total swabs to test.

As the area looks toward the fall and wraps up another month battling the virus, health officials encourage residents to push on.

"We need your help," La Crosse County Health Department Director Jen Rombalski said. "We need to you to be taking those actions and taking it seriously, because without that, we will really struggle to beat COVID."

"This is a team effort. This is not just the health department that really raises up everyone and protects everyone — we cannot do that alone," she said.

Rombalski reminded residents that members of our community continue to get sick because of social gatherings and no precautions, and that all should remain vigilant. 

"This is exhausting for all of us. This is hard work," she said.

"Those of you who have been taking those actions, I know how fatiguing it is," Rombalski added. "I wish I didn't have to ask for it to continue, but because this is about a fight against a virus that doesn't care if we're tired ... we have to continue those actions."

Social distancing, limiting social gatherings, wearing a mask, washing hands often and staying home if you are sick continues to be emphasized by officials.

Schools won't open if the county is in 'severe risk'

On Monday, Rombalski announced that schools in La Crosse County should meet face-to-face if health officials deem the risk level of COVID-19 in the community to be "severe."

Just last week, officials changed the risk level for the county to severe using its COVID-19 Compass, and at the time, guidance was to allow schools to still operate of that same risk level appeared in the fall.

But the tone has since shifted.

"I do not believe that severe risk should be in-person school. I think it's too much of a risk to put staff and students in," Rombalski said, "no matter how much planning we do."

The La Crosse School Board will meet Monday night to continue discussing plans to reopen. Currently, there are plans to offer full-time virtual options to those who want it, but the final alternative plans have not yet been announced.

Monroe reports 10 new cases

Monroe County reported a total of 10 new COVID-19 cases – eight during the weekend, two more on Monday.

That makes a total of 181 positive cases in Monroe County.

County health officials say there are 28 active cases, including three who are hospitalized.

There have been 152 recoveries and one death.

Monday’s cases include a woman in her 70s and a man in his 80s.

Weekend cases included:

• A girl and a boy between 15 and 19.

• A woman on her 20s.

• A man in his 30s.

• A woman in her 40s.

• Two women in their 60s.

• A man in his 70s.

