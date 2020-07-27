La Crosse County confirms 38 new COVID-19 cases in last 3 days: 'We need your help'

"We need your help," La Crosse County Health Department Director Jen Rombalski said. "We need to you to be taking those actions and taking it seriously, because without that, we will really struggle to beat COVID."

"This is a team effort. This is not just the health department that really raises up everyone and protects everyone — we cannot do that alone," she said.

Rombalski reminded residents that members of our community continue to get sick because of social gatherings and no precautions, and that all should remain vigilant.

"This is exhausting for all of us. This is hard work," she said.

"Those of you who have been taking those actions, I know how fatiguing it is," Rombalski added. "I wish I didn't have to ask for it to continue, but because this is about a fight against a virus that doesn't care if we're tired ... we have to continue those actions."

Social distancing, limiting social gatherings, wearing a mask, washing hands often and staying home if you are sick continues to be emphasized by officials.

Schools won't open if the county is in 'severe risk'