La Crosse County confirms 7 new cases, several downtown bars listed as at-risk businesses

Health officials said that the community should not be quick to blame certain members of the public or certain gatherings.

"We've seen some trends," in cases among young adults, health department director Jen Rombalski said. "And please recognize that judgments in this regard are really not helpful in this time."

"Think about that there are individuals in that age group that may frequent locations, but they are also frontline workers, they are important parts of our health-care system or long-term care facilities, our economy, really," she said.

"Judgments and stigma are not going to help us win this war against this virus," Rombalski said.

Instead, health officials cautioned that not wearing a mask, social distancing or staying at home when ill is a driving factor for the spike in cases.

"I can't say that enough," Rombalski said, "that if we were simply doing those things, we really would have many, many less cases than we do right now."

"We should not go out in public and see the vast majority of people not in face coverings," she said.