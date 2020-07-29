La Crosse County confirms 9 new coronavirus cases; Coulee COVID-19 Compass still indicates severe risk

The public health category also remains in red, with fewer than 85% of positive cases and their contacts able to be reached by public health officials within 24 to 48 hours.

However, there has been been recent improvement there as well, with 81.9% of cases in the past two weeks reached within 24 hours. In order to move into yellow/moderate, 85% of patients and contacts must be reachable within 48 hours, and to move into green/low risk the time frame must drop to 24 hours.

Health-care status continues to fall under the yellow/moderate zone, with the metrics of regional surge capacity and regional critical care adequacy both green but the number of cases referred to public health within 24 hours in the yellow, meaning that number is between 90 to 99.9 percent.

Of the 758 local cases confirmed through July 28, the largest percentage, at 53%, were in their 20s, with the second highest age range the 30s at 12.1% of positive cases.

Of the total 758 patients, 45.6% contracted the virus through close contact, 48.5% from community spread and 5.9% via travel. Mild symptoms were experienced by 62% of the cases, with 27.5% reporting moderate symptoms and 4.4% severe. The remaining 6.2% of patients were asymptomatic.