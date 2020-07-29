La Crosse County confirms 9 new coronavirus cases; Coulee COVID-19 Compass still indicates severe risk

The La Crosse County Health Department reported nine new lab-confirmed coronavirus cases Wednesday, with the Coulee COVID-19 Compass remaining in the severe-risk category.
The newest cases are attributed to five individuals in their 20s and two each in their 30s and 60s.
In total, La Crosse County has had 767 positive cases, with 650 considered recovered and five currently being hospitalized. There has been one local death due to COVID-19, and 16,288 residents have tested negative.
In Wisconsin, positive tests for COVID-19 are at 51,049, up 870 from Tuesday, with an additional 46 hospitalizations for a total of 4,539. Five more Wisconsinites have died from COVID-19, bringing the fatality total to 911. Statewide negative test results total 851,391.
The Coulee COVID-19 Compass, which calculates risk level based on a series of metrics under the categories of epidemiology, public health and health-care statuses, continues to be in the overall red/severe zone.
The epidemiology category remains red, though there has been positive progression: the case doubling time has increased from 26.5 to 32.5 days, and overall case rate has decreased from 130.5 positive cases per 100,000 people to 127.1 per 100,000. The case rate must be under 100 per 100,000 to reduce that metric to the yellow/moderate zone.
The public health category also remains in red, with fewer than 85% of positive cases and their contacts able to be reached by public health officials within 24 to 48 hours.
However, there has been been recent improvement there as well, with 81.9% of cases in the past two weeks reached within 24 hours. In order to move into yellow/moderate, 85% of patients and contacts must be reachable within 48 hours, and to move into green/low risk the time frame must drop to 24 hours.
Health-care status continues to fall under the yellow/moderate zone, with the metrics of regional surge capacity and regional critical care adequacy both green but the number of cases referred to public health within 24 hours in the yellow, meaning that number is between 90 to 99.9 percent.
Of the 758 local cases confirmed through July 28, the largest percentage, at 53%, were in their 20s, with the second highest age range the 30s at 12.1% of positive cases.
Of the total 758 patients, 45.6% contracted the virus through close contact, 48.5% from community spread and 5.9% via travel. Mild symptoms were experienced by 62% of the cases, with 27.5% reporting moderate symptoms and 4.4% severe. The remaining 6.2% of patients were asymptomatic.
The La Crosse County Health Department, Wisconsin National Guard and School District of La Crosse will offer free COVID-19 drive-thru testing from noon to 8 p.m. Monday at Logan High School. Individuals age 5 and older with one or more potential symptoms of COVID-19, including fever, cough, shortness of breath, difficulty breathing, chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, or new loss of taste or smell, are eligible. Advance registration for testing is available at https://register.covidconnect.wi.gov/.
The La Crosse County Health Department continues to urge community members to wear a face covering in public, maintain a six-foot distance from non-household members, thoroughly wash hands and avoid unnecessary excursions.
