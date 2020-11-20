La Crosse County coronavirus cases increase by 162 Friday

La Crosse County eclipsed 7,000 total confirmed COVID-19 cases with 162 new cases of the virus Friday, according to data from the Wisconsin Department of Health.

The county has recorded more than 1,000 new cases over the past nine days and averaged 128.14 new cases per day over the past seven days, down from 128.71 on Thursday and 144.29 a week ago.

Total confirmed cases are up to 7,081, which grows to 7,340 when including probable cases.

Of Friday’s cases, five were people ages to 9, 12 were people ages 10-19, 26 were in their 20s, 36 were in their 30s, 15 were in their 40s, 22 were in their 50s, 21 were in their 60s, 12 were in their 70s, 11 were in their 80s and 2 were of people at least 90 years old.

Friday’s positivity rate was 37.59%, marking the 33rd day in a row with a daily positivity rate above 10%.

The county’s seven- and 14-day positivity rates also remain well above 10%. The seven-day rate is at 28.40%, down from 28.66% on Thursday and 34.79% a week ago. The 14-day rate is at 31.46%, up from 30.39% on Thursday and 30.88% a week ago.

Total positivity continues to rise and is at 15.41%, up from 14.45% a week ago. No new deaths were reported, leaving that total at 32.