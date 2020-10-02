La Crosse County coronavirus cases increase by 40 Friday, state sees another high day with 2,745 new positives

La Crosse County recorded 40 new confirmed COVID-19 cases with a 15.09% positivity rate Friday, according to data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.
The county’s weekly new case trend dropped after an increase Thursday and is at 42.71 new cases per day over the past seven days. That figure, which was 81.57 a week ago, is the lowest it has been since Sept. 11 (33.86).
Total confirmed cases are up to 3,245, which grows to 3,389 when including probable cases.
Of Friday’s cases, nine were people in their 20s and eight were people ages 10-19. There were five new cases of people in their 30s, five in their 40s, five in their 50s, five in their 60s and three in their 70s.
The seven- and 14-day positivity rates continue to decline, though both remain above 10%, which is the county health department’s goal.
The seven-day rate, which was 20% on Thursday and 31.58% a week ago, is at 16.74%, the first time it has been below 20% since Sept. 12. The 14-day rate is down to 24.21%, a figure that was 30.16% on Thursday and 36.74% a week ago.
Total positivity, though, continues to rise and is at 10.97%. Deaths remained at five, according to the county health department.
State Data
An additional 2,745 coronavirus cases were confirmed Friday, for a running total of 127,906 positives. Negative tests have reached 1,445,571, a daily increase of 10,850. Hospitalizations rose by 97, with 7,506 Wisconsinites ever hospitalized for the coronavirus. Five more deaths were reported, bringing related fatalities to 1,353.
College COVID-19 Dashboard update
Viterbo University reported five active coronavirus cases among students as of Friday, and one among staff.
The La Crosse County Health Department reminds residents to wear fabric face masks when in public, practice physical distancing and to stay home when possible.
Those with any potential symptoms of COVID-19, including fever, chills, runny nose, congestion, muscle or body aches, cough, tiredness, headache, new loss of taste or smell, nausea, vomiting or diarrhea, are asked to stay home and contact their provider for testing.
