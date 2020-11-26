La Crosse County coronavirus cases rise by 110 Thursday, deaths up to 34

La Crosse County is up to 7,761 total confirmed COVID-19 cases and 34 deaths from the virus as of Thursday, according to data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.
There were 151 new cases and one death reported Wednesday and 110 new cases reported Thursday.
The county has now averaged 120.29 new cases per day over the past seven days, up from 115.14 on Wednesday but down from 128.71 a week ago.
Thursday’s daily positivity rate was 49.55%, marking the 39th day in a row with a daily positivity rate above 10%, including above 20% on 10 of the past 11 days.
Of Thursday’s cases, six were people ages 0-9, 12 were people ages 10-19, 24 were people in their 20s, 16 were in their 30s, 18 were in their 40s, 10 were in their 50s, 14 were in their 60s, five were in their 70s, four were in their 80s and one was a person at least 90 years old.
The county’s seven- and 14-day positivity rates rose Thursday. The seven-day rate is at 35.85%, up from 31.81% on Wednesday and 28.66% a week ago. The 14-day rate is at 31.73%, up from 30.73% on Wednesday and 30.39% a week ago.
Total positivity continues to rise and is at 16.22%, up from 15.20% a week ago.
Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative dashboard
For the seven day period ending Nov. 22, the Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative reported 1,004 new cases, with 50.9% of patients female and 49.1% male. The top three age brackets infected were those 30-39 at 16.85%, those 18 to 24 at 15.05% and those 50-59 at 14.96%.
Symptoms were reported by 430 individuals, with 48.8% experiencing mild symptoms, 37% moderate and 7.9% severe, while 6.3% were asymptomatic.
Source of viral contraction was reported for 397 individuals, with 61.2% infected via close contact, 38% through community spread, and 0.8 from travel.
Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative Metrics for the week ending Nov. 22:
- New case rate: 121.4 per 100,000 people per day (red); case trend as an estimate from new deaths trend: 12.1 per 100,000/day (red)
- New hospitalization rate: 17.4 per 100,000 people per day (red).
- COVID care capacity: yellow, ability for all patients can be quickly tested and cared for approaching capacity
- Cases interviewed within two days (85% goal): 64.8%, red
- Identified contacts traced (90% goal): 72.6%, red
- Contacts reached within one to two days (75% goal): 71.9%, yellow
- Daily testing goal met (75% goal): 63.7%, red
- Testing turnaround time (85% within two days goal): 66.5%, red
- Positive test ratio (under 10% goal): 32.9%, red
Workplaces, a K-12 school setting, two church services or events, a funeral and a large holiday gathering were among the sources of viral spread this week.
The group asks employers not to allow or ask any exposed or symptomatic staff to come into work, regardless of whether they test negative during quarantine, and to enforce masking, distancing and 25% capacity guidelines. Employees should be regularly screened for symptoms, and allowed to work from home if possible. Schools are urged to cancel all concerts, sporting events, practices and club meetings through at least Dec. 18, with virtual learning highly advised. Religious events, meetings and services should be held only online at this time.
Community wide, individuals and families are advised only to leave the home for essential errands or work, to cancel all social gatherings and interactions with those outside their home and to get a flu shot in addition to masking, distancing, and hygiene practices. Holiday season celebrations with non-household members are discouraged, as is in-store Black Friday shopping.
State cases near 375,000
Another 5,095 cases were reported Thursday for a running total of 374,537 positives. Negative tests have reached 2,125,202, an increase of 8,653 from Wednesday.
Hospitalizations rose by 201, with 16,658 Wisconsinites ever hospitalized for the coronavirus, and 62 new deaths were reported, bringing fatalities to 3,240.
