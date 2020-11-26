La Crosse County coronavirus cases rise by 110 Thursday, deaths up to 34

La Crosse County is up to 7,761 total confirmed COVID-19 cases and 34 deaths from the virus as of Thursday, according to data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

There were 151 new cases and one death reported Wednesday and 110 new cases reported Thursday.

The county has now averaged 120.29 new cases per day over the past seven days, up from 115.14 on Wednesday but down from 128.71 a week ago.

Thursday’s daily positivity rate was 49.55%, marking the 39th day in a row with a daily positivity rate above 10%, including above 20% on 10 of the past 11 days.

Of Thursday’s cases, six were people ages 0-9, 12 were people ages 10-19, 24 were people in their 20s, 16 were in their 30s, 18 were in their 40s, 10 were in their 50s, 14 were in their 60s, five were in their 70s, four were in their 80s and one was a person at least 90 years old.

The county’s seven- and 14-day positivity rates rose Thursday. The seven-day rate is at 35.85%, up from 31.81% on Wednesday and 28.66% a week ago. The 14-day rate is at 31.73%, up from 30.73% on Wednesday and 30.39% a week ago.

Total positivity continues to rise and is at 16.22%, up from 15.20% a week ago.