La Crosse County coronavirus cases up by 185, state positives increase by 7,497 Thursday

La Crosse County eclipsed 6,000 total confirmed COVID-19 cases with 185 new cases Thursday, according to data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.
The county has reported more than 1,000 new cases over the past nine days, while averaging 140.43 new cases per day over the past seven days, the highest that figure has been during the pandemic.
Total confirmed cases are up to 6,018, which grows to 6,214 when including probable cases.
Of Thursday’s cases, six were people ages to 9, 24 were people ages 10-19, 39 were in their 20s, 23 in their 30s, 30 in their 40s, 25 in their 50s, 19 in their 60s, 14 in their 70s and five in their 80s.
Thursday’s daily positivity rate was 28.64%, marking the 25th day in a row with a daily positivity above 10%, including above 20% on 16 of the past 17 days.
The county’s seven- and 14-day positivity rates dropped slightly Thursday, though both remain well above 10%, which is the county health department’s goal.
The seven-day rate is at 32.17%, down from 33.12% on Wednesday but up from 27.52% a week ago. The 14-day rate is at 30.11%, down from 30.57% on Wednesday but up from 26.56% a week ago.
The county’s seven-day rate has been below 10% on just three days since Aug. 27. The 14-day rate hasn’t been below 10% since Aug. 28.
Total positivity continues to climb and is at 14.20%. No new deaths were reported, leaving that total at 28.
State data
Wisconsin confirmed another 7,497 cases of COVID-19 Thursday, bringing the running total to 293,388. Negative tests have reached 1,964,779, up 14,911 from Wednesday.
Another 264 Wisconsinites were hospitalized for the coronavirus, with 13,771 ever hospitalized, ad 58 more deaths were reported, with 2,515 total fatalities.
College COVID-19 Dashboard updates
UW-La Crosse administered 198 PCR tests between Nov. 10-11, with 12 resulting positive. Currently, 41 students are being assisted with housing due to the coronavirus.
Viterbo University reported 23 active cases among students and four among staff as of Thursday. Currently, 62% of isolation beds are in use.
Western Technical College reported four active coronavirus cases among students and three among staff as of Wednesday.
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.
