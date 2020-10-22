La Crosse County coronavirus cases up by 54 Thursday, Houston County reports second COVID-19 death

La Crosse County recorded 54 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 with a 15.25% positivity rate Thursday, according to data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.
The county has averaged 43.43 new cases per day over the past seven days, up from 43.14 on Wednesday and 30.86 a week ago. Total confirmed cases are up to 3,961, which grows to 4,118 when including probable cases.
Of Thursday’s cases, 13 were people in their 20s and 13 were in their 50s. There were three new cases of people ages 10-19, nine in their 30s, six in their 40s, five in their 60s, two in their 70s, two in their 80s and one of people at least 90 years old.
The county’s seven-day positivity rate dropped slightly Thursday to 11.67%, down from 12.77% on Wednesday and 20.49% a week ago. The 14-day rate, however, increased to 14.21%, up from 12.07% on Wednesday and 13.53% a week ago. Total positivity is up to 11.23%. The county health department had not reported any new deaths as of mid-afternoon Thursday, leaving that total at 19.
Houston County reported its second coronavirus fatality Thursday, attributed to a woman in her 80s, and has confirmed a total of 186 cases of the virus.
Given the latest metrics and the growing case rates in La Crosse County, the Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative recommends the following:
- When in public or associating with people outside your household, anticipate exposure to COVID-19.
- Avoid any businesses or locations not following recommendations on masks, physical distancing and capacity limits.
- If you have recently tested positive for COVID-19, isolate at home and notify anyone you have been in contact with to follow quarantine instructions available at https://lacrossecounty.org/covid19/if-you-have-been-exposed.
- If you have been in close contact with someone who is COVID-19 positive, quarantine for 14 days and get tested if symptoms occur. If you are asymptomatic, get tested if you develop symptoms or are advised by county health officials.
- If you have symptoms, you should be tested,. Call medical facilities prior to arrival for screening purposes and pre-registration or visit https://lacrossecounty.org/covid19/testing-information for info on community testing sites.
- Avoid all unnecessary travel and personal social gatherings.
- Wash your hands frequently and avoid touching your face.
- Wear a mask and keep a six-foot distance when around non-household members, including outdoors.
- Get a flu shot.
- Review the WI Department of Health Service’s and the Center for Disease Control & Prevention’s guidance on Halloween and make an informed choice for your family. Begin to think about safer alternatives to traditional holiday gatherings.
For businesses, public buildings, and venues
- Minimize mass gatherings. Capacity should be limited to 25% of total capacity or 50 people indoors (100 outdoors), whichever is less. Masks and physical distancing should be required. Venues should consider cancelling or rescheduling any large gatherings planned for the next 14 days. The Collaborative is in support of the WI Department of Health Services Emergency Order #3 limiting public gatherings to no more than 25% of a room or building’s total occupancy.
- Businesses should actively screen employees. All symptomatic employees should stay home
- Organizations that care for populations vulnerable to COVID-19 including older adults, individuals at high risk or with underlying health conditions should limit visitors and increase screening of employees.
State data
Wisconsin confirmed 3,413 new coronavirus cases Thursday, for a running total of 186,100 positives. Negative tests have reached 1,730,646, up 12,082 from yesterday. An additional 151 Wisconsinites were hospitalized for the coronavirus, with 9,855 ever hospitalized, and 22 deaths were confirmed, for a total of 1,703 fatalities.
College COVID-19 Dashboard updates
UW-La Crosse reported 18 PCR tests Wednesday with two resulting positive. As of Oct. 12, 13 isolation rooms were in use.
Western Technical College reported six active cases of the coronavirus as of Wednesday, including four new this week. Viterbo University as of Thursday has eight confirmed cases among students and two among staff.
