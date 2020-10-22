La Crosse County coronavirus cases up by 54 Thursday, Houston County reports second COVID-19 death

La Crosse County recorded 54 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 with a 15.25% positivity rate Thursday, according to data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

The county has averaged 43.43 new cases per day over the past seven days, up from 43.14 on Wednesday and 30.86 a week ago. Total confirmed cases are up to 3,961, which grows to 4,118 when including probable cases.

Of Thursday’s cases, 13 were people in their 20s and 13 were in their 50s. There were three new cases of people ages 10-19, nine in their 30s, six in their 40s, five in their 60s, two in their 70s, two in their 80s and one of people at least 90 years old.

The county’s seven-day positivity rate dropped slightly Thursday to 11.67%, down from 12.77% on Wednesday and 20.49% a week ago. The 14-day rate, however, increased to 14.21%, up from 12.07% on Wednesday and 13.53% a week ago. Total positivity is up to 11.23%. The county health department had not reported any new deaths as of mid-afternoon Thursday, leaving that total at 19.

Houston County reported its second coronavirus fatality Thursday, attributed to a woman in her 80s, and has confirmed a total of 186 cases of the virus.