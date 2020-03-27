La Crosse County COVID-19 cases at 15, state government initiates buyback program for personal protective equipment

La Crosse County is now up to 15 positive cases of COVID-19, the latest attributed to a woman in her early 50s.
During a daily press conference Friday, La Crosse County Health Department director Jen Rombalski relayed that the newest patient, like those in all the other local cases, has experienced only mild to moderate symptoms.
No one in La Crosse County has required hospitalization due to the virus, and three of the infected individuals have recovered.
In Wisconsin, the number of positive cases has reached 842, with 13,140 tests coming back negative and 13 total COVID-19 related deaths.
During the press conference, Rombalski noted there have been reports of racism directed at Asian and Asian American community members and stressed the need for this behavior to cease.
"Please let's remember these are fellow human beings. They are not aligned with COVID-19," Rombalski said. "...Please practice kindness. Kindness is critical."
Rombalski also announced the state government has implemented a Personal Protective Equipment buyback program to help with potential shortages of respirators, masks, gowns, gloves, thermometers and foot coverings during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Companies, educational facilities and organizations with large quantities (50 or more) of these items will be reimbursed at fair market value. For more information, visit covid19supplies.wi.gov.
