La Crosse County COVID-19 case rate remains in red, hospitalizations down

La Crosse County reported 34 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, for a running total of 11,979 confirmed positives.
Of the new cases, one was in a youth 9 or younger, seven were attributed to those age 10 to 19, three to those in their 20s, four to those in their 30s, five to those in their 40s, six to those in their 50s, four to those in their 60s, and two each to those in their 70s and 80s.
Another 215 tests came back negative, and no additional deaths were reported, leaving fatalities at 75.
Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative update
From Jan. 25 through Feb. 7, La Crosse County recorded 455 cases of COVID-19, with 50.3% of patients female and 49.7% male. The top three age brackets infected were those 30 to 39 at 16.7%, those 40 to 49 at 15.38% and those 50 to 59 at 13.63%.
Symptoms were reported by 380 individuals, with 61.8% experiencing mild symptoms, 18.2% moderate and 9.2% severe, while 10.8% were asymptomatic.
Source of viral contraction was reported for 373 individuals, with 63.8% infected via close contact, 35.9% through community spread and 0.38% from travel.
Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative Metrics for the week ending Feb. 7:
- New case rate: 22.4 per 100,000 people per day (red)
- New hospitalization rate: 2 per 100,000 people per day (green).
- COVID care capacity: green, adequate ability for all patients can be quickly tested and cared for
- Cases interviewed within two days (85% goal): 85.9% (green)
- Identified contacts traced (90% goal): 73.1% (red)
- Contacts reached within one to two days (75% goal): 72.7% (yellow)
- Daily testing goal met (75% goal): 52.7% (red)
- Testing turnaround time (85% within two days goal): 99.5 (green)
- Positive test ratio (under 10% goal): 18.5% (red)
Given the current metrics, the Collaborative has put the strategy level at medium. As such, businesses may operate at 75% capacity.
On the state level, another 821 cases were confirmed for a running total of 551,871 positives. Negative tests have reached 2,546,576, up 4,992 from Tuesday.
Hospitalizations rose by 69, with 25,090 Wisconsinites ever hospitalized for COVID-19, and 35 new deaths were reported, bringing fatalities to 6,129.
According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, 809,370 Wisconsinites had been vaccinated for COVID-19 as of 2 p.m. Wednesday, including 23,817 in La Crosse County.
Jim Falls, Wis.
La Crescent, MInn.
Working at the Tomah VA serving our Veterans during this pandemic!
In My Family We all Wear Our Masks Cindy And Baby V
mask made by fellow West Salem High School chemistry teacher
La Crosse punk
Lace for a lady
Caring for the community
A mask with bling
Dinner guests
A Friendly smile
October 6: GIrls WIAA Division 2 sectional golf
October 2: Edgar vs Onalaska
October 2: Edgar vs Onalaska
September 22: Aquinas vs Onalaska
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
Holmen school lunches
Noodles & Company
September 10: Dover-Eyota vs. La Crescent-Hokah
Onalaska Football
College during COVID
College during COVID
Vice President Pence at Dairyland
Vice President Pence at Dairyland
Scooping up smiles
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.