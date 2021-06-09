La Crosse County COVID-19 case rate remains low over past week

La Crosse County added 13 confirmed COVID-19 cases from June 2-8, according to data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

The county, then, averaged 1.86 new cases over the past week; that figure is up slightly from 1.29 a week ago but still low. The county's seven-day positivity rate is at 0.82%, up slightly from 0.62% a week ago.

Despite adding cases over the past week, total confirmed cases in the county dropped; that is possible because DHS retroactively updates its data, which includes removing cases that don't belong in the county's confirmed total.

Total confirmed cases in the county are at 12,765; that number was 12,792 a week ago.

No new deaths were reported in the past week, leaving that total at 88.

A total of 443 La Crosse County residents have ever been hospitalized because of the virus, according to DHS, up from 442 a week ago and with three other hospitalizations retroactively added before June 2.

There were 36 active cases in the county as of Wednesday, down from 47 a week ago.