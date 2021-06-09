La Crosse County COVID-19 case rate remains low over past week

La Crosse County added 13 confirmed COVID-19 cases from June 2-8, according to data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.
The county, then, averaged 1.86 new cases over the past week; that figure is up slightly from 1.29 a week ago but still low. The county's seven-day positivity rate is at 0.82%, up slightly from 0.62% a week ago.
Despite adding cases over the past week, total confirmed cases in the county dropped; that is possible because DHS retroactively updates its data, which includes removing cases that don't belong in the county's confirmed total.
Total confirmed cases in the county are at 12,765; that number was 12,792 a week ago.
No new deaths were reported in the past week, leaving that total at 88.
A total of 443 La Crosse County residents have ever been hospitalized because of the virus, according to DHS, up from 442 a week ago and with three other hospitalizations retroactively added before June 2.
There were 36 active cases in the county as of Wednesday, down from 47 a week ago.
DHS reported Wednesday that a total of 120,687 vaccine doses had been administered in the county, including 58,923 residents, or 49.9%, who are fully vaccinated. That's up from 118,217 doses administered and 57,242 fully vaccinated residents on June 2.
Statewide, 5,168,214 doses had been administered as of Wednesday, including 2,524,604 residents, or 43.4%, who are fully vaccinated.
Wisconsin has averaged 134 new cases per day over the past seven days, according to DHS, with a seven-day positivity rate of 1.2%.
The state has averaged four deaths per day over the past seven days, which has brought total deaths to 7,189.