La Crosse County COVID-19 case rates remain low, state sees rise in positives

Broken down by age and race, statewide those who identify as Asian have the highest vaccination rate at 50.7%, followed by white residents at 47.4%. The rates drop to 33.8% for American Indians and 27.4% for Black residents.

In Wisconsin, of youth 12 to 15 who were approved for the Pfizer vaccine in mid-May, 30.5% have received at least one dose of the two-shot formula. Those age 16 to 17 and 18 to 24 have rates of 40.6% and 43.2%, respectively, with percentages in the high 40s to high 50s for groups ranging from 25 to 54. Those 55 to 64 and 65 and older boast the highest numbers, with 68.3% and 83.4%, respectively, having gotten at least one dose of the vaccine, which comes in the Pfizer and Moderna two-dose versions or the Johnson and Johnson one shot incarnation.