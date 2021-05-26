La Crosse County COVID-19 case rates remain low, state surpasses 7,000 deaths

La Crosse County has now confirmed 12,810 cases of the coronavirus, with five new positives Wednesday, while fatalities remain at 87.
With continued low rates of disease but cases still in the yellow, the Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative has left the strategy level at medium this week.
From May 10-23, La Crosse County recorded 114 cases of COVID-19, with 49.6% female and 50.4% male. The highest case rate was among those age 30-39 at 20.18%, followed by those 10 to 14 and 15 to 17 with between 14-15% each.
Symptoms were reported for 112 individuals, with 54.5% experiencing mild, 23.2% moderate, 7.1% severe and 15.2% asymptomatic.
Source of viral contraction was reported for 97 individuals, with 45.4% infected via community spread, 53.6% through close contact and 1% from travel.
Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative Metrics for the week ending May 23:
- New case rate: 5.6 per 100,000 people per day (yellow)
- New hospitalization rate: 1.4 per 100,000 people per day (green).
- COVID care capacity: green, adequate ability for all patients can be quickly tested and cared for
- Cases interviewed within two days (85% goal): 89.1% (green)
- Identified contacts traced (90% goal): 87% (yellow)
- Contacts reached within two days (75% goal): 87% (green)
- Daily testing goal met (75% goal): 89% (green)
- Testing turnaround time (85% within two days goal): 100% (green)
- Positive test ratio (under 10% goal): 10.3% (yellow)
On the state level, 330 cases were confirmed for a running total of 609,289 positives. Negative tests have reached 2,935,481.
Hospitalizations rose by 46, with 30,788 Wisconsinites ever hospitalized for COVID-19, and 5 new deaths were reported, bringing fatalities to 7,003.
According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, 5,087,871 vaccine doses had been given statewide as of 2 p.m. Wednesday, including 116,501 in La Crosse County.
A total of 56,342, or 47.7%, of La Crosse County residents have completed the vaccine series.
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.