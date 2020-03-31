La Crosse County COVID-19 cases at 19, with 2 hospitalizations

A second person is being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and the total case count has increased by two, the La Crosse County Health Department relayed Tuesday.

During the Health Department's daily news conference, Jacquie Cutts, public health nursing manager for the La Crosse County Health Department, said both new cases were men, the first in his mid-50s with moderate symptoms and the second in his early 40s and being hospitalized with severe symptoms. The latter has underlying health conditions.

Currently, La Crosse County has 19 confirmed cases, two hospitalizations — neither considered critical — and no deaths. About 460 COVID-19 tests have been done locally, with 3.4% positive.

Cutts shared the following statistics on the positive local cases during the press conference:

61% are women.

55.6% are residents of La Crosse, 27.8% are residents of Onalaska, and the remainder are from neighboring municipalities.

The top symptoms experienced were cough (94.4%), fever (82.4%), body aches (72.2%) and chills (56.6%).

58.8% had travel history outside La Crosse County, the majority to Wisconsin cities with known spread of the virus. Other visited locations include Illinois, Alabama and New York.

52.9% had been in a chain store 48 hours prior to developing symptoms.

