La Crosse County COVID-19 cases increase by 12 Tuesday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The La Crosse County Health Department reported 12 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, for a running total of 521 cases.

The new cases are attributed to a child age 0 to 4, a child age 5 to 9, a teen age 15 to 19, six individuals in their 20s, one in their 30s, and two in their 50s.

Of the total cases, 332 are considered recovered and one person is being hospitalized due to the virus. There have been no local deaths from COVID-19.

Negative tests for La Crosse County are up 78 from Monday, for a total of 13,084.

In the state of Wisconsin, confirmed cases increased 495 from yesterday for a total of 32,556. There have been 3,639 hospitalizations for the coronavirus and 805 deaths. Negative tests total 601,012.

The La Crosse County Health Department advises community members to wear fabric face masks in public, practice physical distancing and to stay home as much as possible.

Those with any potential symptoms of COVID-19, including fever, chills, runny nose, congestion, muscle or body aches, cough, tiredness, headache, new loss of taste or smell, nausea, vomiting or diarrhea, are asked to stay home and contact their provider for testing.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.