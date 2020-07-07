You are the owner of this article.
La Crosse County COVID-19 cases increase by 12 Tuesday
The La Crosse County Health Department reported 12 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, for a running total of 521 cases.

The new cases are attributed to a child age 0 to 4, a child age 5 to 9, a teen age 15 to 19, six individuals in their 20s, one in their 30s, and two in their 50s.

Of the total cases, 332 are considered recovered and one person is being hospitalized due to the virus. There have been no local deaths from COVID-19.

Negative tests for La Crosse County are up 78 from Monday, for a total of 13,084.

In the state of Wisconsin, confirmed cases increased 495 from yesterday for a total of 32,556. There have been 3,639 hospitalizations for the coronavirus and 805 deaths. Negative tests total 601,012.

The La Crosse County Health Department advises community members to wear fabric face masks in public, practice physical distancing and to stay home as much as possible.

Those with any potential symptoms of COVID-19, including fever, chills, runny nose, congestion, muscle or body aches, cough, tiredness, headache, new loss of taste or smell, nausea, vomiting or diarrhea, are asked to stay home and contact their provider for testing.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

7 more cases in Monroe County

Monroe County reported seven new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, with the total now at 102.

The county reports 36 active cases (one hospitalized), 65 recoveries and one death.

The ages of the latest cases range from younger than 10 to older than 70.

They include:

• A boy between ages 5 and 9.

• A girl between 10 and 14.

• Two women in their 30s.

• A woman and man in their 60s.

• A women in her 70s.

