La Crosse County COVID-19 cases increase by 42, state experiences record high

La Crosse County recorded 42 new confirmed COVID-19 cases with a 4.65% positivity rate Thursday, according to data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

Thursday was the second day in a row with a positivity rate below 10% -- the first back-to-back days below 10% since Sept. 6-7 – and the seven- and 14-day rates continued to drop, though both still are above 10%.

The county has averaged 33.71 new cases per day over the past seven days, down from 38.43 on Wednesday and 52.43 a week ago.

Total confirmed cases are up to 3,441, which grows to 3,587 when including probable cases.

Of Thursday’s cases, 11 were people in their 20s and nine were people ages 10-19. There were four new cases of people in their 30s, three in their 40s, five in their 50s, four in their 60s, three in their 70s and three in their 80s.

The seven-day positivity rate in the county is at 10.32%, down from 14.12% on Wednesday and 20% a week ago. The 14-day rate is at 14.63%, down from 17.48% on Wednesday and 30.16% a week ago.

Total deaths remain at eight, with the most recent death now confirmed by the La Crosse County Health Department.

Seven day local case data breakdown