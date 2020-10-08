La Crosse County COVID-19 cases increase by 42, state experiences record high

La Crosse County recorded 42 new confirmed COVID-19 cases with a 4.65% positivity rate Thursday, according to data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.
Thursday was the second day in a row with a positivity rate below 10% -- the first back-to-back days below 10% since Sept. 6-7 – and the seven- and 14-day rates continued to drop, though both still are above 10%.
The county has averaged 33.71 new cases per day over the past seven days, down from 38.43 on Wednesday and 52.43 a week ago.
Total confirmed cases are up to 3,441, which grows to 3,587 when including probable cases.
Of Thursday’s cases, 11 were people in their 20s and nine were people ages 10-19. There were four new cases of people in their 30s, three in their 40s, five in their 50s, four in their 60s, three in their 70s and three in their 80s.
The seven-day positivity rate in the county is at 10.32%, down from 14.12% on Wednesday and 20% a week ago. The 14-day rate is at 14.63%, down from 17.48% on Wednesday and 30.16% a week ago.
Total deaths remain at eight, with the most recent death now confirmed by the La Crosse County Health Department.
Seven day local case data breakdown
During the seven day period ending Oct. 4, the Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative confirmed 261 new cases, with 51.2% of the patients female and 48.8% male. The 18 to 24 age bracket had the highest number of cases, at 30.27%, followed by ages 30 to 39 at 13.03%.
Individuals age 25 to 29 comprised 10.34% of new cases, and those in their 40s accounted for 9.96%. Residents age 50 to 59 accounted for 11.11% and individuals 60 to 69 10.34% of cases.
Teens age 15 to 19 accounted for 3.4% of cases, and those under age 14 accounted for around 7% total of cases. Adults 70 to 79 comprised 5.36% of new cases, and 3.07% of the new patients are 80 or older.
Between Sept. 28 and Oct. 4, origin of virus was recorded for 137 patients. Of those, 52.6% contracted the virus via close contact, followed by community spread at 46.7%. Under 1% of cases were due to travel.
During the same seven day period, 71 patients responded to whether they had attended a gathering recently, with 54.9% reporting they had not.
Symptom severity for 174 patients was reported, with 66.1% experiencing mild symptoms and 19% moderate. Severe symptoms were experienced by 8% of patients, and 6.9% were asymptomatic.
State data
Another 3,132 coronavirus cases were confirmed Thursday, a daily record for the state. In total, 141,830 Wisconsinites have tested positive for the coronavirus. Negative tests have reached 1,506,828, up 13,524 from Wednesday.
Hospitalizations rose by 110, with 8,061 ever hospitalized for COVID-19, and deaths increased by nine, with 1,424 fatalities total.
College COVID-19 Dashboard Updates
UW-La Crosse administered 15 PCR tests Wednesday, with three resulting positive for a 20% positivity rate. As of Wednesday, nine isolation rooms were in use, up from six on Oct. 4.
Western Technical College and Viterbo University had no recent COVID-19 updates posted.
The La Crosse County Health Department reminds residents to wear fabric face masks when in public, practice physical distancing and to stay home when possible.
Those with any potential symptoms of COVID-19, including fever, chills, runny nose, congestion, muscle or body aches, cough, tiredness, headache, new loss of taste or smell, nausea, vomiting or diarrhea, are asked to stay home and contact their provider for testing.
