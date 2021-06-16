 Skip to main content
La Crosse County COVID-19 cases low, over half of eligible residents fully vaccinated
La Crosse County

La Crosse County COVID-19 cases low, over half of eligible residents fully vaccinated

Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus outbreak and coronaviruses influenza background as dangerous flu strain cases as a pandemic medical health risk concept with disease cells as a 3D render

 wildpixel

Local COVID-19 cases remain low, with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services putting the seven-day positivity average in the negative.

On Wednesday, two cases were removed for a one-week average of -2.43. In total, 12,748 cases have been confirmed in La Crosse County. Deaths have reached 88.

On the state level, 611,844 coronavirus cases have been confirmed, with 45 added June 15 and a seven-day average of 90 cases per day. 

As of Wednesday, 7,230 deaths had been confirmed, with an additional 811 probable deaths. The seven-day average is two deaths per day statewide. 

The Wisconsin Hospital Associated reported 133 COVID-19 hospitalizations on June 15, with four in Western Wisconsin facilities. 

Nationwide, confirmed COVID-19 cases have reached 33,315,272, and 597,965 have died. 

Vaccine rates

As of Wednesday afternoon, 5,395,172 vaccine doses had been administered statewide, with 2,598,220, or 44.6%, of eligible persons fully vaccinated.

In La Crosse County, 112,819 vaccine doses have been given, and 60,607, or 51.4%, of eligible residents are fully vaccinated.

On a national level, 175,053,401 vaccine doses have been administered, and 44.1% of the eligible population is fully vaccinated. 

To find vaccine sites near you, text 438829, call 1-800-232-0233, or visit www.vaccines.gov/search/. Through July 4, Uber and Lyft will offer free rides to vaccine sites. 

Herd immunity occurs when a high percentage of the community is immune to a disease (through vaccination and/or prior illness), making the spread of this disease from person to person unlikely.
 
 
 
 

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

