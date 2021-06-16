La Crosse County COVID-19 cases low, over half of eligible residents fully vaccinated

Local COVID-19 cases remain low, with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services putting the seven-day positivity average in the negative.

On Wednesday, two cases were removed for a one-week average of -2.43. In total, 12,748 cases have been confirmed in La Crosse County. Deaths have reached 88.

On the state level, 611,844 coronavirus cases have been confirmed, with 45 added June 15 and a seven-day average of 90 cases per day.

As of Wednesday, 7,230 deaths had been confirmed, with an additional 811 probable deaths. The seven-day average is two deaths per day statewide.

The Wisconsin Hospital Associated reported 133 COVID-19 hospitalizations on June 15, with four in Western Wisconsin facilities.

Nationwide, confirmed COVID-19 cases have reached 33,315,272, and 597,965 have died.

Vaccine rates

As of Wednesday afternoon, 5,395,172 vaccine doses had been administered statewide, with 2,598,220, or 44.6%, of eligible persons fully vaccinated.

In La Crosse County, 112,819 vaccine doses have been given, and 60,607, or 51.4%, of eligible residents are fully vaccinated.